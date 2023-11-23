Daniel Regha has taken to X to write that Don Jazzy should be a father by now since he doesn't want to get married

He noted that having a kid should be his top priority so he can have someone carry on with his legacies

However, he noted that adopting is always an option and made it known that he bears no offence with his advice

Social media critic has seen another person to target with his unsolicited advice. He took to X to pen a short note to Mavin Records boss Micheal Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy.

Daniel Regha advises Don Jazzy to adopt a child because of his legacy. Photo Credit @donjazzy/@danielregha

Source: Instagram

In the message, Regha, known for giving advice and slamming celebrities on social media, stated that Don Jazzy should adopt a child for himself.

Daniel Regha says Don Jazzy should keep his legacies

According to Daniel Regha, being a father should be one of the top priorities of the entrepreneur because he has a legacy to preserve after his death.

He noted that the philanthropist does not fancy marriage, and not everyone does. He said that adopting a baby is always an option for Don Jazzy.

See Daniel Regha's tweet here:

Fans react to Daniel Regha's tweet

Reactions have trailed the advice Daniel Regha gave to Don Jazzy. Here are some of the comments below.

@official_adags:

"Daniel even you sef suppose don adopt person wen go keep up with this ur tweeting legacy when you are long gone."

@Chesttiny:

"Will you accept it if he decides to adopt you? Looks like you need it."

@Kvnqsam:

"As being a dad is among your own top priorities, I wonder why you're not married yet."

@BusyBrity:

"Don jazzy get pikin no worry."

@Akinjoshua2017:

"Marriage is by choice but the Africa society have prioritize it to make it compulsory. Some will say " if them no born your mama, dem for born you?"

@NuJhayhne:

"Do you know if he already has plans for that or if he has even initiated such plans? Mind your business nau."

@scholarmaterial:

"Bro, I disagree with you on this. Whether @DONJAZZY gets married or not is his personal choice. Suggesting he should adopt a kid is subjective. People have different priorities, and not everyone sees parenthood as a must-do."

@Anthony_Aloye_O:

"He probably already has or maybe not. Either way, I reckon there are so many different ways to preserve and carry on a legacy. Having a child is just one possibility. Knowing how smart he is though, I’m sure he’s already figured this out."

@writerspec:

"Adopted wey no be him own go carry him legacy. Mad o .Do you have a child for him to adopt?"

@sexyberrylush:

"Don Jazzy come and marry ooo."

Source: Legit.ng