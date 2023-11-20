Portable has responded to Charles Okocha over the N40million deal which has caused a huge fight between them

He threatened the actor not to come to Lagos because he would deal with him as promised as he has what it takes

Portable noted that he had fought with the actor about thrice and was not ready to stop because he still owes him

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, is not ready to settle with Charles Okocha's explanation about their multi-million naira deal gone sour.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Portable called out the actor over an N40 million deal, which had caused a rift between them.

Portable Replies Charles Okocha, Insist Actor Still Owes Him.

Source: Instagram

In response, Okocha claimed he gave the singer N5 million and lodged him and his wife in a hotel in Abuja. However, Portable seems unhappy with the actor's explanation that he made another video to counter his claims.

According to Dr Zeh on Instagram, he was already in Abuja when he met with Okocha and was lodged at the Sheraton Hotel. He noted that Okocha didn't pay for his accommodation.

He insisted that the actor ripped him and he was going to deal with him. He warned him not to come to Lagos as he has a ring he would use on Okocha.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Portable where he threatened Charles Okocha. Here are some of the comments below.

@cdqolowo:

"Lmao wahala wahala eyan zazu ma woju anybody carry shot ko bu azu."

@Dozie_44:

"I dislike your lifestyle, you are so much full of drama I have never heard of a good news about you before, work on yourself you need to change your lifestyle."

@jaytee_yna:

"You didn’t read the clause bro calm down.. next time dey read terms and conditions!! do the maths dümmy."

@mrdannypromo:

"I have a feeling that Portable didn not read the contract."

@iamda_saint:

"Why you no record this video for Odogwu bar na, as Charles yarn u baba go lodge hotel ."

@iamfizzohova:

"Did you sign any document? If u didn’t, kindly getat and stop barking."

@davewellbeing:

"Look After yourself Brother, Love from England ."

@akpraise:

"Charles don find trouble."

@ceo__ironside:

"Them suppose call u Portrait not portable."

@stevho__osha:

"The fact that himself go sit down for chair."

Singer Brymo slams Portable for saying he would revive his career

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Brymo has lambasted Portable after the singer said he could help him get back on his feet career-wise.

Portable had made a video and asked why Brymo was no longer making waves. He offered to collaborate with him to help resuscitate his career.

In response, Brymo called out Portable and stated that he was behind and noted that he is no longer collaborating with any artist.

