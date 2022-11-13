Media personality Daniel Regha has stirred emotions online as he gives his brutal opinion about the new album released by Afrobeat singer Wizkid

Regha, in a comment shared online, criticised the new body of work by the ace musician tagging it as overhyped and laced with recycled lyrics

The new album by Wizkid' More Love Less Ego' is his fifth studio project and has been trending for days online since it was released

Controversial media personality Daniel Regha is at it again as he gives his two cents about Wizkid's new album More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

Regha, in a bold criticism of the internationally renowned singer, described his new project as overhyped and poorly written.

Media personality Daniel Regha slams Wizkid's new album as overhyped.

The social commentator also slammed Wizkid, noting that the singer has refused to evolve and misled many with the title given to the new project suggesting humility but portraying nothing of such.

However, statistics by the Nigeria top 100 music chart show that the album is not doing badly compared to Regha's chiding evaluation.

See Daniel Regha's tweet slamming Wizkid's new album below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Daniel Regha's tweet criticising Wizkid's new album:

@aprokoblaiz_blogger:

"This album is obviously very empty. Wiz is just a product of grace, not creativity. Insult me if you want."

@smile457758:

"D album na rubbish. Dey sing like upcoming artist. Made in Lagos better."

@ahamefula61:

"This is not what I was expecting to hear from wizkid, if music don finish for hin mouth make him go rest joor."

@dizzkidtoyoureyes_:

"And nobody sabi this boy location."

@chii_doris:

"This guy is right, i was very disappointed last night after listening to the flop of an album. The one with Arya star na worst of them all."

@sahmmy_ndukwe:

"As it should be said… all these Wizkid fans deceiving themselves."

@iamkingturun:

"You de use person hard work catch cruise… Yet he still get money pass your generation."

Source: Legit.ng