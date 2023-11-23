A fan of Davido has shared how he was able to beat obstacles and meet the singer and give him a T-shirt

The guy had made a special T-shirt with the title of one of Davido's songs on it and tried to reach the singer

He contacted people Davido tagged in his post, and his girlfriend encouraged him to see the singer

A man known as Pala on X has shared a video of how a fan of David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, made a unique T-shirt with the title of the singer's song, 'Unavailable' and pictures of the singer on it.

He was discouraged at first to meet Davido, but the printer who helped him with the T-shirt encouraged him to try and see the singer. In the process of seeing Davido, who marked his 31st birthday on Nov 21st, he faced a lot of hindrances. He had to check one of Davido's posts and contact the people Davido tagged in the post.

Fan says his girlfriend made him see Davido

After contacting all the people in the post, one person responded, and the person told him to come to Davido's AWAY concert in Atlanta. He tried to reach out to the person again but was ignored.

He had given up on the idea, but his girlfriend kept pushing him until he attended the music event. He was made to pay $100 to enter the venue even though he doesn't club.

In the video, the fan stated that the T-shirt got to Davido, and he wore it for his concert. He also succeeded in meeting Davido, and they took pictures together.

Fans react to the video made by X user

Netizens have reacted to the video made by a fan of Davido on X. Here are some comments below.

@vianneylordzeu:

"See as him babe dey push am to greatness. A certain group of people in west Africa left the group chat ."

@Johnoris3:

"Something valid I leant here is just do it. Success is at the other side of your fear"

@OmgItsKingPaul:

"Aye that's me . Thanks for sharing the original link!."

@yes_pala:

"Love the shirt."

@emmakruz_f

"Nigerian women left the chat."

@awaeww:

"That was a fgret try bro."

@INOMS30:

"Make him no break up with em babe later in the future sha, cuz na him babe push am to greatness."

@Thebig4L20:

"Greatness bro so good ."

@zimkilla:

"Wow deep."

@AOmozoya:

"His woman was everything ."

