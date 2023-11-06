A social media man has shared some of the messages his friend has been sending to Wizkid since 2019

In the clip, the man said his friend also sent a sample of his song and series of things to Wizkid

Fans have taken to the comment section to state their opinions on him being ignored and encouraged him

A man on the social networking app has stated funnily how Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, ignored his friend for the past five years.

Man Shares Screenshots of Friend’s Messages, Calls for 5 Years Wizkid Ignored. Photo Credit @wizkidayo

Source: Facebook

He shared a video of the many messages his friend sent to the singer who lost his mother a few months ago.

Wizkid ignores the artiste's song

In the clip, the friend lamented how his friend recorded one of his songs and sent it to Wizkid, yet he did not receive any response from the 'Ojuelegba' crooner.

New year salutations, video calls and other memos the guy sent to the singer. The man, however, noted that his friend might be lucky and Wizkid might respond to the video he was making.

See the clip of the messages here:

Fans react to the clip of a social media user's message

Netizens have reacted to the clip of the notes that Wizkid failed to respond to. Here are some of the comments below.

@mandy__chuks:

"If na Davido him go don reply you..30bg zero pride ."

@cashbenkid:

"Why he go reply does it know you? If you are in his shoes you will do the same."

@legend_aji"

"Depending on the content and who is handling his account."

@macdozz:

"003 for a reason."

@thatjudith22:

"Video call as how?"

@ayam_palesh:

"See you, mohbad Wey Dey industry Dey message rema he no reply, that's an example for you."

@heisrahmon_:

"I texted wiz last month he replied me this month there’s level to this."

@oliverfavour123:

"Him no ho reply but how which na Davido now he go reply i believe OBO ."

@odogwuzeros:

"Dey play your friend own small."

@kotek_xxi:

"I texted wiz last night he replied this morning there’s level to this”

Wizkid responds to a fan who dragged him over music

According to a previous report by Legit. ng. Wizklid has dashed the hopes of a young fan who sent a message to him.

The man who loves the singer's music sent him a memo and asked when he would release another song.

Wizklid stated that he was on holiday and would return in four years as he was still enjoying hard-earned money.

