Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido's 31st birthday celebration has continued to trend on social media.

Legit.ng recently reported that the DMW label boss flooded his social media timeline with pictures of him and his family, including his newborn twins, to mark his birthday.

Fun videos from the music star's 31st colourful dinner party in Atlanta have emerged online.

A clip showed Davido rocking a black suit as he was spotted in the company of his wife, Chioma.

Another video showed Davido cutting his birthday cake with Chioma amid cheers from those at the party.

The likes of blogger Tunde Ednut, former DMW signee Mayorkun, Davido's cousin B-Red and the music star's 30 BG crew members were among those who attended the event to celebrate their superstar on his big day.

Fans gush about video from Davido's dinner party

"Chioma looking beautiful and happier bless her."

"Nobody fit enter that restaurant without invitation, Davido fans gather here."

"I love you 001 birthday blessings king David."

"Awww chioma looks happy Loveet for her."

"It’s all about the family. 30BG."

