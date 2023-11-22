To celebrate Davido's 31st birthday, a devoted fan named Legazine went above and beyond to purchase groceries and prepare food for the homeless and prisoners

The social media user identified as Legazine noted that he has consistently been inspired by the singer's acts of generosity

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, he showed the moment he broke open his piggy bank to procure food for the less privileged, commemorating the artist's special day

Davido's fan hosts street birthday party for singer Credit: @legazine

Source: Instagram

Legazine disclosed that he had carried out the same activity in 2020, although he did not publish any pictures from the occasion online.

Amid all this, he said he visited orphanages and prisons where he shared the meals prepared but couldn't take pictures in the prison because of security.

He also visited rural areas to give out food to the villagers, who expressed their gratitude by praying for him and the musician whose birthday spurred the act of kindness.

Nigerians react to the video of Davido's fan

"The energy you Channelled on this…I hope you Chanel such energy on your family o."

"Na you sabi ooo asin country hard atm."

"You try may God bless you, HBD Davido."

"People too funny for this life."

"Why you nor do this one for your mama, this guy sabi hustle oo."

"Even me self I kill dog for my idolo @davido yesterday the man really pai Goliath nih Ajeh."

"I have a strong feeling that the person reading this will own a house this year. Claim it."

"I still love Wizkid pass OBO guyy. No matter Wetin una wan do, WIZKID IS STILL THE OO1. Davido no get levels for where WIZKID DEY NAA. And Wizkid no get levels for where Burna boy dey and burna boy no get get levels for where young duu dey."

