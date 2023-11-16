DJ Cuppy has shared some lovely pictures she took from her maternal grandmother's 90th birthday

Her mother's mom clocked 90 on Wednesday, and their family marked it in a grand way with a lot of guest

In one of the pictures posted, she was wearing the pink aso ebi for the ceremony and posed with her sister

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has proven time and over again that she takes pleasure in having fun when given the opportunity and that her family comes first.

The DJ had put the pain of losing her phone to thieves behind her and had mad jollification at her maternal grandmother's 90th birthday on Wednesday, 16th November 2023.

She shared lovely pictures taken from the ceremony with her fans. In the picture collage from the birthday party, the disc jockey who parted ways with her boyfriend a few months ago wore the lovely Aso ebi pink cloth and used matching pink headgear.

DJ Cuppy says she is fresh

Hailing her beauty and looks in the post's caption, Cuppy noted that she is as fresh as morning bread. She also wrote that family comes first and that it was a great blessing to have grand parents around.

In one of the pictures posted on her Instagram, she was descending the staircase with her cute bag in her hand. In another photo, she raised a toast with her glass of wine and smiled joyfully.

DJ Cuppy also posted the picture she took with her father, billionaire Femi Otedola and her mother.

See the pictures of DJ Cuppy here:

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's pictures

Netizens have gushed over the lovely pictures posted by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below.

@temiotedola:

"soft n sweet."

@teamcuppy:

"Elegance at its best, everything majestic!!"

@iam_bobson:

"I saw you at the airport, was waving at you. But you ignore!"

@ushzaza:

"Fresh like morning fresh yet not still on under man roofs choiiiirrrr."

@brian_j001:

"Where is your white boyfriend?"

@poptyofv:

"Pink look good on you & you look like Hausa girls."

@cherryentafield:

"Peaceful and cute."

@shirleyigwe:

"Beautiful."

@_adewumiofficial_:

"Na morning bread fresh like you Boss."

@babatundeasks:

"90 is a goal, Cuppy in the hood, party no dey stop ,calling all the shots, pinky pink plus pink @cuppymusic celebrations no dey."

