Popular Nigerian media personality and actress Toke Makinwa became the talk of the moment on social media recently

The ace media host and podcaster marked her 39th birthday on November 3 with ageless photos on her Instagram page

Celebrating the new chapter, she hosted a private dinner for family and friends, garnering attention with the figure-hugging outfit she wore

Popular Nigerian media personality and actress Toke Makinwa turned heads on social media following her gorgeous, alluring outfit for her birthday private dinner.

The screen diva clocked 39 years on November 3, flooding the internet with hot, savoury pictures of herself.

Fans react to Toke Makinwa's figure in her birthday bash attire

In a new update, a video on the internet captured the extravagant outfit Toke wore to host family and friends at her birthday bash.

Netizens react to Toke Makinwa’s outfit

Many who came across the video pointed out her physical structure in the shimmery gold body-con fit.

tade_esq:

"Can’t her surgeon remedy the mistake?"

nicki_hairport:

"I love she carries her sef! Best reply!! Very silly ppl always asking ppl cost Oder outfits, causing pressure."

kvngfela__:

"I’ll never understand this toke makinwa yansh til thy kingdom come."

olamire4:

"It’s giving classy when u are big u are big abeg."

zaya_glam:

"I think it’s time for her to get this fixed maybe she probably enjoys the attention it gives her."

h_morgana_:

"Why is her yansh always looking like it wants to fall? Is it cos of her height? I used to have a short friend that her yansh was almost at her leg, I think this happens with short girls that almost escaped being a dwarf."

yellowshugabae:

"Cutie are you sure it’s her outfit you want us to see or her yansh."

zaya_glam:

