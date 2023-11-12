Grammy Award organisers had written a good piece about Afrobeat singer Burna Boy a few day after the release of nominee's list

It was stated that he is the greatest Afrobeat singer in the world because he clinched two consecutive awards

The organiser added that he won 'Best Global Album' for African Giant and 'Twice as Tall'

Grammy Award Organiser has released an article about all the nominees of the 66th Grammy Award taking place in n 2024.

Recall that legit.ng had reported that some Nigerian singers bagged numerous nominations in the forthcoming Grammy.

Proud moment Grammy Award Hails Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

According to the organiser, Burna Boy is the greatest Afrobeat singer in the world. He had consecutively won two Grammys for two of his albums.

It was also stated that he had collaborated with some of the best musicians in the world, such as Justin Bieber and Sheeran.

This development is coming a few days after Nigerians dung up a 2020 video of Davido where he was shading Burna Boy's song and noted that only God can give a singer a Grammy.

See the article here:

Fans react to the write-up about Grammy nominees

Netizens have reacted to the article written by Grammy about Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below.

@official_glorioux:

"Tunde nor go post this one o."

@oluwapemisinure:

"So Na you go tell us the biggest artist ??? Lmao ,Wizkid is my Number 1 ,You can’t force burna on me."

@kattblue2:

"But where is the lie? He’s the biggest."

@iygodson:

"It’s now obvious to say Burna will definitely receive another Grammy."

@egend.zino_:

"All these na compensation ! Baddest is taking that award !"

@pricy_obi:

"Is Wiz a joke to you ppl

@imadebaby__:

"Proud of my baby Burna."

@classic_____classic:

"That’s no cap, big respect ODG."

@all_icy_cakes_licks:

"I don’t really like him ooo but I won’t lie his songs always hit no cap I won’t be surprise if he wins most of the awards."

@jattomicheal

"Kizz Daniel writes better songs.".

Burna Boy congratulates the artistes on the Grammy list

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Burna Boy had caused a buzz online after he sent messages to Olamide, Davido and other artists on the Grammy nominations list.

He wrote on X that being listed among the great music acts to emerge on the nomination list was an honour.

The tweet generated reactions from Nigerians who didn't believe it was indeed the singer who wrote such.

