A video of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, at a recent party has gone viral online

The Afrobeats star and his team were spotted in an animated setting when a young paparazzi approached to shoot footage of them

Wiz, in his rare humorous attitude, urgently begged the man behind the camera to cease recording him and accused him of trying to expose him

Nigerian artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has left many talking with a video snippet from one of his recent gatherings in the country.

In the clip, the Afrobeats sensation found himself in a lively setting surrounded by his crew when a young paparazzo approached to capture unsolicited videos of him.

Wizkid lashes out at Lagos paparazzi Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Displaying his seldom-seen playful side, Wizkid promptly urged the person behind the camera to cease recording him.

Adding to this, the Made in Lagos hitmaker pointed out that these were the individuals responsible for airing his private affairs to the public.

See the video below

Netizens react to Wikzid’s video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

superboyvibes:

"Gather here if you don’t like Wizkid, make I block you right away."

jelplug511:

"There’s this blush you get when you hear Bigwiz talking, you just find yourself smiling uncontrollably. This man embodies Grace."

outsiders4llfe:

"He does everything but make good music."

donceeagain:

"This one sweet me first time laughing to wizkid matter."

amandajemaima:

"People wey no like WIZZY "is everything ok at home."

realchinnynnaji:

"Awww his voice though. I like how he said “una don start with this una camera."

kelvin_richiez:

"As long as big wiz is happy I’m happy."

esteem_bea:

"That voice Don screen records ham, as Wizkid no drop song…nah he voice I go dey hear."

bcom_edy :

"Papa just dhy give us happy pills without Molly."

zia_blac:

"Why yunno like Wizkid, he's hilarious kiss button."

Kunle Afolayan confirms Wizkid's debut in Nollywood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ace producer Kunle Afolayan confirmed rumours about Wizkid considering a career in Nollywood.

Kunle, who was spotted with Wizkid at a restaurant, announced that "something was brewing" between them.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"I just they Imagine me and Wizzy on a Crime Movie of Eleniyan."

Source: Legit.ng