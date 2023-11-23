The altruistic feeling within the Adeleke family over the success of Davido's "Are We African Yet" AWAY concert is not going away anytime soon

Davido's cousin, Nike Adeleke, has stirred emotions online as her recap of the concert has left many gushing

The singer's curvy cousin, in a clip, gave a recap of the event with exclusive images from backstage, front-row seats and many more

The love, support and care shown to each other within the Adeleke family is one for many to cherish and admire.

A perfect example of how much they all support each other within the family was recently put on display by Davido's cousin, Nike Adeleke.

Davido's cousin Adenike trends online as a video of her recap tour of the AWAY concert goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

Some clips posted online by Nike as she gave a tour of Davido's AWAY have left many gushing.

A Recap of Davido's AWAY Concert by Nike

It's been a massive year for the Afrobeat superstar Davido, and his family have gone all out to support him.

A recap video of how the AWAY concert went down, from the backstage pass to front-row sit and meeting all the other artists that performed at the festival, has gone viral.

The clip was created and narrated by David's cousin, Nike Adeleke.

Watch the exclusive recap below:

Reactions trail Nike's recap video of Davido's AWAY concert

See how netizens reacted to the viral recap videos:

@davido:

"Too fcking litty."

@monicadenise:

"It’s the family love and support for me."

@__b3ttyyy:

"Who saw Chioma making a funny face?"

@nkembee:

"Why does this feel like I attended? Love it."

@official_tdollar:

"Yup. She is definitely a good narrator. Killed it . Ose!!!!"

@amakaedwin_:

"Nikos and fola just needed to be twins at least."

@dr_tos2:

"That teeth needs its own instagram page."

@lady_ray_ambomu:

"I have literally watched this more than 5 times. This one nah obsession oh! Love nikos living! More people should vlog like u. Then the commentary is lit. U look beautiful."

@justaccesories_:

"This is the kind of cousin u need in ur life. Always happy for you n gassing u ! As u are happy for your cousin , may happiness never cease from ur life in Jesus name."

@d_bestivy:

"Thank you for carrying us through the entire show."

@shanzy30bg__:

"This vlog is vlogging Nikos living."

Davido's cousin, Shade, shares cute throwback photo with him

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about another of Davido's cousins, Folashade Adeleke, who stirred emotions online with a cute throwback image of the singer.

The picture was of Davido rocking a two-piece suit and tie with his hands tucked into his pockets.

Davido's serious look while striking a daring pose next to his cousin Shade had stirred reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng