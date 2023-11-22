An American woman known as Trin Bean made waves online by openly admiring Burna Boy during his 'I Told Them' tour

At one of his concerts, Trin Bean was serenaded by the self-proclaimed African Giant during the rendition of one of his songs, Secret

The young lady boldly expressed her love for the artist and her desire to spend one night and a few precious hours with him

An American woman identified as Trin Bean has voiced her wish to have a one-night affair with Nigerian celebrity artist Burna Boy.

This was made known after she attended his 'I Told Them' tour, where the self-proclaimed African Giant sang her a lovely rendition of one of his songs, Secret, while she sat on the front row seat.

The female fan admitted her feelings for Burna Boy and requested some quiet time with him.

Trini tweeted a video of the Grammy winner performing the sensual song and exclaimed over the way he was gazing at her.

"Burna Boy was serenading me tonight while performing "Secret." Look how he's looking at me. I am so in love with this man. All I need is one night and just a few hours alone with him," she wrote.

In a separate post, Trini added, "I TOLD THEM that I really be outside for Burna Boy! Burna Boy show number 6 of the year, and baby time was had! #ITOLDTHEMTOUR"

See the video below:

Netizens react to the video below:

Burna Boy's stage display sparks reactions online

@LawsonAqueela:

"Trin Pleaseeeeeee… Don’t do this to me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Pleaseeeeeee."

@missginapromote:

"If Burna looks at me with those eyes one more time."

@Michael47318282:

"If Odogwu dey enter your eyes close am."

@Kalynx4:

"Burna mama go barcode you before you know what is happening to you...ode."

@Onome239:

"Leave my man for me ! Don’t be screaming at him like that again."

@temi_lade1:

"Finished woman."

Reactions trail picture of Burna Boy’s mum carrying him like a baby

Burna Boy earlier created a buzz online with a captivating photo featuring himself and his mother, Bose Ogulu, who also serves as his manager.

The viral image beautifully captured the Grammy-award-winning artist being cradled on his mother's lap.

Netizens were quick to speculate that this close connection with his mother played a role in the end of Burna Boy's relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Stefflondon.

Source: Legit.ng