Singer Tems has penned a short congratulatory note to some female artists nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award

In the message on X, which was addressed to Nigerian singers Aya Starr and Tyla, Tems gushed over the singers

She stated how proud she was that ladies have the upper hand in the male-dominated music industry

Sonorous singer Temilade Openiyi has proven that females can support and encourage their gender with the message she sent to some singers.

Tems Celebrates Ayra Starr, Tyla for Grammy Nominations. Photo Credit @temsbaby/@tyla/@ayrastarr

The Grammy-winning artiste penned short but warm compliments to Ayra Starr and Tyla for being nominated in the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Recall that Legit,ng had reported that Ayra Starr was picked for the Best Music Performance Category in the 2024 Grammy Awards, which would take place next year.

Singer Tems stated that she was happy and proud of their nominations.

Tems says Ayra Starr and Tyla work hard

In her tweet, the singer noted that the two female artists worked hard and believed to earn the nominations.

She also wrote that their feats were well deserved and more would come soon for them.

See her message here:

Fans react to Tems message to her colleagues

Netizens have reacted to the tweet Tems made about other female singers. Here are some of the comments below.

@NuJhayhne:

"congratulations to them yours soon boo."

@KinqKudos:

"How can anyone hate on Tems ffs? She’s too nice."

@De_GreatKhan:

"All these una support de end for social media, drop song together? Picture self? Open or shut down each other concert? Oya discover upcoming Girlies?"

@GiveAmOne:

"Davido is taking that category home.

@Enxch:

"What about me temilade, you didn't congratulate me? Olamide, Fireboy and Asake got nominated ."

@ruthiessky

"I love you Tems,always supporting your fellow ladies,there are only a few genuine ladies like you out here.more caps to you babe you are that gurl."

@somie_11:

"This is why I love terms always supporting."

@Timmydennyd

"Women supporting women."

@seun_keywiz

"Yours soon, Queen."

@Danilo_______:

"My favorite."

Tems speaks on her journey

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Tems had described her rise to the global platform as a testimony.

While at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, she made the emotional revelation about her life and talked about how she stared her life from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure internationally.

After her speech, she made an electrifying performance with Wizkid.

