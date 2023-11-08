The growth of Nigerian music "Afrobeat" outside the shores of the African continent over the last decade is unprecedented

A recent clip of some Oyinbo/Arabian footballers jamming hard to Kizz Daniel's song Odoyewu, after winning a match makes the round online

In the viral video, some players of Fleetwood United were seen putting on a show with some back-breaking moves, dancing to Kizz's song

A clip of some Oyinbo footballers based in the United Arab Emirates who play for Fleetwood United dancing to an Afrobeat song after a massive win against one of the biggest rivals goes viral.

The players were seen putting on quite a performance as they celebrated a massive victory over one of the championship rivals, Regional Sports.

A clip of some Oyinbo players dancing to Kizz Daniels' Odoyewu trend online. Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The guys in the clip did the Odoyewu dance with their manager.

Kizz Daniel is so underrated

Fans reacted to the clip of the Oyinbo players dancing to Kizz Daniels' song, hailing the global growth of Afrobeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, one netizen reacted to the clip, noting that Kizz Daniel is probably one of the most underrated singers in Nigeria and needs to get more recognition for his talents.

This isn't the first time videos of international football players dancing to a Kizz Daniel's song would go viral.

Fleetwood United is a team in the second division of the UAE football hierarchy.

See the video of Fleetwood players dancing to Kizz's song below:

See how fans reacted to the video

Here are some of the comments gathered as netizens reacted to the video of Oyinbo/Arabian players dancing to Kizz Daniel's Odoyewu:

@pukki_stanz:

"Omo! make dem no break their waist ooo."

@chuzzyfunds001:

"Nice one."

@king_tomzy_blinks:

"Afrobeat to the world even if our leaders that make other country feel say we lazy."

@iamcityhunter01:

"Afrobeat to the world."

@joshuapere94:

"Afrobeat music to the world."

@_davyard:

"These wereys cut my ticket yesterday."

Video of school principal dancing to Kizz Daniel's song 'Odo' trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting a story of a Nigerian secondary school principal who was seen in a viral clip dancing to Kizz Daniel's song Odoyewu.

The elderly woman left her students amazed as she put on a captivating display of her dancing talent.

Afrobeat artist Kizz Daniel has repeatedly proven to be a master at creating viral music with captivating dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng