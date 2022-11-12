The viral song Cough 'Odo' by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel continues to create massive commotion around the country, and the latest to jump on the trend is a school principal

A video of a Nigerian school principal dancing to the popular Kizz Daniel song Cough has gone viral

In the clip sighted online by Legit.ng, the veteran school teacher could be seen doing the famous Odoyewu moves as her students go gaga, watching her thrill them

Ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has repeatedly proven to be a master at creating viral music with captivating dance moves.

A video sighted online of a Nigerian school principal grooving to the song Cough (Odo) on a field while her students watched as they went gaga is another proof that Kizz Daniel is the king of trendy dance tunes.

A video of a Nigerian school principal dancing to Kizz Daniel's cough song goes viral online. Photo credit:@kizzdaniel/@remedyblog

Before she started dancing, the principal had to put down her handbag as she prepared to put on a massive show to the thrill of her admiring students.

The elderly lady even put her hands on her waist as she gently squatted over to do the Odoyewu moves properly.

Watch the video of the principal dancing to Kizz Daniel's new song, Cough' Odo' below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of the principal dancing to Kizz Daniel's song:

@familyportraitures:

"Life isn't that deep, and happiness is free!!!!"

@lady__paige:

"Principals and this skirt."

@hablarrykay:

"Make Kizz Daniel find small saloon car give mummy."

@4shy01:

"My principal left this group."

@queennancy2012:

"Once those deeper life teacher sees her..."

@dj_sammyt:

"No bad songs.. All of Vado's songs are for all ages."

@sallydiamond30:

"Principal of the year."

@eabrown436:

"I love this. At least the children will be relaxed. In my days we were so afraid of our teachers eh, especially the french mistress."

@nickkylawve:

"My kizz the only celeb i can get wet for."

Source: Legit.ng