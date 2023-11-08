Two band members among Taye Currency's group have eloped in Canada while they were on a tour

The singer has been away to Toronto for a music engagement and shared the flyer on his Instragam

He took his whole band members with him on the trip, but two used the opportunity to run away

Nigerian Fuji artiste Taye Currency must be counting his loss with what two of his band members did to him in Canada.

Two of Taye Currency's singing groups has eloped while the singer was in Toronto on a singing tour.

2 of Taye Currency's band members abscond in Canada.

Source: Instagram

One of the biggest show promoters in Nigeria and KWAM 1's friend, Bolaji Basia, took to Instagram to share the sad news.

Bolaji Basia shares the names of Taye Currency's band members who ran away

In the short message on his social media, he stated that Kanu Elegbe and Alula were the two band members who ran away while they were working for Taye Currency.

He, however, didn't give any further details about the circumstances that led to their ugly action from the camp of Taye Currency who is one of the richest Fuji artiste in Nigeria.

See the message Bolaji Basia posted here:

Fans react to the news about Taye Currency's band members.

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Bolaji Basia about Taye Currency's band members. Here are some of the comments below.

@wale_moore101:

"This is not new now obviously it was planned with their boss

@eliword2:

"Be like say na people wey support APC Dey suffer pas o God you are so wonderful ."

@rollydip:

"No be today.... Go ask Sunny Adé and Obey Commander dem."

@ashandybaby:

"But canada won’t give them asylum.'

@iamreal_cornerstone:

"I'm praying for such opportunity. Congratulations to them ooooo."

@realolathomas:

"Well, they are going to soon find out that you have to really work hard here and in Canada to make living. It is called starting afresh."

@sodiuman_sodiuman:

"Them de wait for Taye @ Airport someone just called me@now that they are there."

@major_almas:

"Lol ... I'm happy for them."

@i_kayrs:

"How was that a breaking news? You no get job."

@theryour:

"Arrangee !"

2 of KWAM 1'a band members abscond in the UK

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, two members of K1 the Ultimate, ran away while the singer and his band members were in the UK to sing.

The lead guitarist and keyboardist took to their heels when they travelled to the UK with their boss before it was time to return to Nigeria.

The singer reported the case to the police but fans also aired their views and stated that the men were not well taken care of, so they ran away.

