Students of a secondary school in Nigeria have amazed netizens with their incredible dance moves

In a trending video shared on Instagram, the students danced to Kizz Daniel's trending hit song, Cough

Social media users have showered praises on the children with the majority lauding their boldness and energy

A video of secondary school students dancing to Kizz Daniel's song, Cough, has gone viral online.

In the heartwarming video, the school kids scattered the dance floor with their amazing dance moves and energetic vibes.

Sudents dance to Odeyewu Photo Credit: Kizz Daniel

Source: Instagram

They danced in line with the beat and also moved their waists just like the crooner, Kizz, did in most of his videos.

Social media reactions

Uthy_omg said:

"You do all Osha! Nobody makes music like you!"

Zee_para_dise asked:

"Did they say they are orphans?"

Goldenson1995 said:

"You don't understand English bro."

Iam_jemil said:

"Kizz Daniel suppose adopt you join sef. Mumu na only orphans dem Dey adopt?"

Auntysandyj noted:

"God knew what He was doing when He gave you the gift of song to spread joy & happiness throughout the world!"

Mimilake7474 said:

"I love Kizzdaniel songs because kids dey fit vibes to most of them."

_zenzkid_ said:

"Why the dj com dey shine teeth like azul bottle."

Olalake8030 said:

"Kantinu sha no carry 31st Position come meet me for home 'Wo ma fe e Pa e ku."

Pweetyprissy remarked:

"The only music that made my GF dance to secular music. I said, Sharon baby, what are you doing? GF said; I'm dancing to Kizz Daniel's song."

Dr._timz stated:

"Make person parent just spot him pikin for here. You carry last for class you still get mind Dey dance?"

Osudohejima added:

"The DJ get luck na girls school, if na boys school dem go stone am d time he paused the music."

Watch the video below:

Little girl on uniform dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her. The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

