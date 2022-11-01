A video of the moment captured when under-17 female players of the German national team joined the Nigerian super Falconets to do the cough dance challenge has gone viral

The young ladies defied the lines of ethnic, race and cultural differences to do the 'Odo' dance challenge as it preaches unity and love

The owner of the cough song, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has also reacted to the viral video while he congratulated the Falconets for their victory over the German ladies

The popular song Cough (Odo) by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel continues to catch on with people worldwide with almost the same viral effect as the singer's earlier monster hit, Buga.

The latest public figures to jump on the Kizz Daniel Cough challenge that shocked many were the Under-17 German female national team players who joined their Nigerian counterparts to do the Odo dance.

A video of Nigerian female Under-17 footballers dancing with German players to Kizz Daniels' song goes viral. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

A viral clip of players dancing in unison to the Kizz Daniel song stirred many emotions and reactions online, including that of Kizz Daniel himself.

The singer reacted to the clip by congratulating the young Nigerian ladies for defeating their German counterparts to win the third-place position at the India Under-17 female world cup.

Kizz Daniel also commented on the love and unity shown by the footballers.

Kizz Daniels knows what his fans want, and he gives it to them back to back

A fast-rising Nigerian highlife-pop artist, Dmex, during a chat with Legit.ng reacted to the video and the mastery of musicianship shown by Kizz Daniel in delivering hit songs after hits.

Dmex said:

"I love how Kizz Daniel writes his songs and how he arranges them. To an extent, he knows what his fans want, and he is dropping it for them back to back. Now, with his dance routines, I feel like Kizz Daniel already knows what dance step he wants to bring out before he writes the song because he knows what exactly works for him."

The Hello Girl crooner further noted in his conversation with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa, that music is art, and the ingenuity of creativity that comes from it is what he loves the most, and Kizz Daniel is a master at it.

See the video of the Nigerian Under-17 girls dancing with German players to Kizz Daniel's song below:

See how fans reacted to the viral video of Nigerian female footballers and German players dancing together to Kizz Daniel's song:

@marvisdiamond247:

"E choke ooo see as they join Naija they dance and forget about their sorrow."

@ykeezyofficial:

"Football should be a game of love.....so after we beat them to claim 3rd place, them still get the heart to show love. Omo the love na topnotch. #cough blown."

@flamezyofficial_:

"The white girl na from Abeokuta! She's a vibe."

@henzilion:

"That caption for me doesn’t do it. It can be better. That’s a huge representation of both a great song and Sportsmanship between two countries. Music x Unity."

@iloh_24:

"Abeg make dem help me collect that German girl number, I wan tell her something."

@mosene90:

"If we all live in peace and love regardless of color or race this world would be a better place and heaven will not fall."

