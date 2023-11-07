The drama between Dammy Krane and Davido’s team over alleged debt has continued to trend online

Just recently, another singer Peruzzi, took to social media to accuse Dammy Krane of also owing him money for a song

Peruzzi resorted to sending N50,000 to Dammy Krane as he taunted him for being too broke

Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has now called out his musician colleague, Dammy Krane, on social media.

Recall that Dammy Krane had been incessantly dragging DMW boss, Davido, on social media for allegedly owing him money.

Fans react as Peruzzi sends N50k to Dammy Krane to taunt him.

In a new development, one of Davido’s friends, Peruzzi, decided to also remind Dammy Krane that he is also owing him money.

Taking to X, the talented songwriter announced that Dammy Krane owes him money for a song he begged him to be on. However, Peruzzi made it clear that he would not be dragging the singer because he’s too broke.

In a subsequent tweet, Peruzzi taunted Dammy Krane about how he can send him N50k and the singer would think he wants to sign him for three years.

Peruzzi decided to make good his promise by actually sending Dammy Krane the N50k and also posting the receipt on social media. He also warned the singer not to send him his songs because he isn’t trying to sign him.

Peruzzi also laughed at Dammy Krane's name:

Reactions as Peruzzi sends N50k to Dammy Krane to taunt him

The drama between Peruzzi and Dammy Krane soon got many Nigerians sharing hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

obinwanne01:

“Peru really did this guy dirty .”

iamfelixadeoye_:

“That Hunga name was the killer blow.”

iamgozioleks:

“He doesn’t owe you because they begged you to be on the song and you agreed to do it without pay since they couldn’t afford you. You did it willingly for free then. So how’s he owing you now?”

30bgfanzz:

“Na why huncho music career no gree grow! Werey always clout chasing for OWE OWE 1.”

omalichawa__:

“Na so u just waste 50k.”

Sinceety:

“ can't believe he dropped the acc after that Diss. E suppose ignore wallai.”

tufab:

“ Why Hunga dey the name really. Peruzzi na Werey.”

juwonlo00:

“You sef wan show off nah ordinary 50k you Dey send Dey screenshot up nd down… tcheeewwww.”

Iamyoungdavid:

“E can be painful when a superstar no come super again.. chia Dammykrane for the girls eeh.. na why your money finish you come dey blame Davido.”

This tweep thanked Peruzzi for the help:

Folaby had this to say:

PB said the N50k would go a long way:

Portable and Dammy Krane make diss track for Davido

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singers Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable, and Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane, recorded a diss track for Davido.

Legit.ng previously reported on the feud between Davido and Dammy Krane over an unpaid debt. The music star, who has not dropped any song recently, seemed to have recruited Portable to his team to help drag the DMW boss.

Videos of Portable and Dammy Krane in a hotel-turned-makeshift studio as they recorded their diss track were shared on their official Instagram pages.

