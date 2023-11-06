Popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef, has now made a move to end his beef with singer, Davido

Just recently, he took to his official Instagram page to announce that he has now removed the DMW boss from his black book

Samklef shared the reason for his action and the move raised a series of funny comments from netizens

Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba aka Samklef, has announced the end of his beef with singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Don’t Dull star shared with his many followers that the music star has finally been removed from his black book.

Nigerians react as Samklef announces that he has removed Davido from his black book. Photos: @davido, @samklef

Source: Instagram

Recall that Samklef recently went viral when he posted some of the celebrities who were on his black book for getting on his bad side. The list named Simi, Davido, Tunde Ednut, Isaac Fayose and more people.

In a new development, Samklef revealed the erasure of Davido’s name from the ‘dreaded’ black book.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the music producer, one of him and Davido’s mutual friends, King Georgetown, encouraged him to end his issues with the singer. Samklef agreed but noted that he would still explain some things in his podcast.

He wrote:

“Me and davido get one mutual friend…@kinggeorgetown_ don say make I cease fire! So davido is no longer in my bad book! But the podcast will explain some things.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Samklef removes Davido from his black book

Samklef’s announcement about deciding to pardon Davido raised a series of funny comments on social media. Many netizens seemed very amused by the post. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

goodluck_2808':

“I no know who f**lish pass between Samklef and Lege Maimi .”

henrex_boutiquery:

“Nah tire you tire bro no reason am..Silence good for people like you.”

choiceberryclay:

“Just talk say you don tire.”

kodak_gram12:

“Baba you Dey Fear make Davido no send boys for you leave all these things we know.”

I_am_ghostboy:

“I don die my guyyyy don fear no dey lie nobody advise you, On a normal you gats coordinate.”

_bala.001:

“Oga you just need…. Drink housa people nono to get sence sha… person you Dey beef Dey enjoy life …. Your talking to the air obo Dey enjoy life Dey play.”

teelop_e8:

“E no go better for you and who beg you eleribu.”

Jumpsuit_magazine:

“For your mind, dem don beg you.”

dee_dapper_dan:

“Cease fire from someone who doesn’t even acknowledge your existence.”

misolannie:

“My friend u've realized the dragging is not paying . Dey play.”

Stephanie_okeke:

“Mumu, like say Davido send u.No, no cease fire, continue.”

Portable and Dammy Krane make diss track for Davido

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singers Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable, and Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane, recorded a diss track for Davido.

Legit.ng previously reported on the feud between Davido and Dammy Krane over an unpaid debt. The music star, who has not dropped any song recently, seemed to have recruited Portable to his team to help drag the DMW boss.

Videos of Portable and Dammy Krane in a hotel-turned-makeshift studio as they recorded their diss track were shared on their official Instagram pages.

Source: Legit.ng