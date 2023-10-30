Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has been dragging Davido online over allegedly unpaid royalties over a song

The singer recently revealed he would drop a song soon, a diss track for Davido as a debtor

Amid the drama, netizens have dug up an interview of the singer where he revealed Davido came through for him in prison

Following the messy online drama and call outs between Davido Adeleke aka Davido and colleague Oyindamola Emmanuel, Dammy Krane, a new update has surfaced.

A viral tweet of Dammy Krane's interview where he detailed his experience in prison in the US and how Davido stood by him has surfaced.

Netizens react as Dammy Krane reveals Davido helped him Photo credit: @davido/@dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

In the interview, the singer said he was starved in prison but only two people Davido and 2baba stood by him through his ordeal.

Dammy Krane had called out Davido for refusing to pay him money from royalties on a song they did together and Davido also called him out for being ungrateful.

See Dammy Krane's old post below:

Reactions to Dammy Krane's post

The post was received with mixed reactions as netizens expressed different comments.

Read some comments below:

moladeolanrewaju:

"Checking or helping someone out of prison does not mean you should owe the person na."

mrzdinma.o:

"there was a HEAVY caught."

stardomgys:

"the same Dammy Krane wey dey shout OWE OWE 1 up and down … ingrate oshi."

@CromieMagician:

"This internet err. Person wey make 200M in less than a day na eim Dammy Krane dey call broke. He make the money online o, ONLINE!!! Clowns everywhere."

@ChidiofBuj:

"Saying streets no get memory na insult to the streets. Both get memory, but na internet get receipts."

bigab_starboy's profile picture

"For checking up on him and he thinks he doesn't need to pay him again... No justification for Owe Owe One.. Owe B Owe pay your fvckin debts."

@DeanOfBoiz:

"Davido might have forgotten this act of kindness, but the Internet doesn't."

@RholarGlow:

"So because he has helped him before, he can’t owe him? Common , two truths can exists."

Dammy Krane to drop diss track for Davido

Legit.ng recalls that the singer revealed he would drop new music soon, a diss track about Davido's debt.

Sharing a snippet of the music, the singer titled it Owe B Owe, from Davido's popular nickname OBO.

Many Nigerians made fun of Dammy Krane saying the track won't revive his career.

