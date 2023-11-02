Video of popular Kenyan curvy celebrity Vera Sidika leaving her country and arriving in Nigeria creates stir online

The curvy Kenyan reality TV star is alleged to be in Nigeria at the invitation of Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy

In the viral clip posted by Vera, she was seen cruising through the streets of Lagos in a Lamborghini, which has been alleged to belong to Burna

The social media space of two African countries has been buzzing over the last 24 hours as reports of popular Kenyan reality TV star Vera Sidika arriving in Nigeria go viral.

According to reports making the rounds, Vera Sidika is said to be in Nigeria at the invitation of renowned Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy.

Vera Sidika allegedly in Nigeria on the invite of Afrobeat singer Burna Boy. Photo credit: @burnaboy/@queenveebosset

Source: Instagram

The curvy socialite, in a viral clip posted on her social media page, was seen leaving Kenya and arriving at the Lagos, Muritala Muhammed airport.

Vera upgrades from Brown to Burna Boy

After arriving in Nigeria, Vera was seen in the viral clip cruising around Lagos in a Lamborghini.

It has been alleged that the Lamborghini she was seen in belongs to Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Vera, in the caption of her video, wrote:

"Lagos is always treating me good in cloud 9."

See Vera Sidika's video arriving in Nigeria:

Fans react to video of Vera Sidika arriving in Nigeria

@bigmanlorenzo:

"Wee utaua Amberay na Pressure bana go slow eeeiii yawa."

@m_shaniz:

"A girl with a big yansh will win in naija."

@ellaria2011:

"From Brown to Burna boy... This is an upgrade go girl."

@8jackie_:

"Bill on Burna."

@itsabbywilliams:

"The real Odogwus Wife on period."

@nifemiedo:

"African women will always love Nigerian men … . Welcome to Lagos. Chop my burnaboy small small o."

@floterry99:

"Am trying to laugh in a good way... Burnaby... wueeh...Dema hen atasoma label."

@bello_shanono:

"The Queen is in town can't wait to meet."

Vera Sidika admits to finding a new man in leaked chats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when it reported about a leaked chat between Sidika and her friend Azizz Frisby.

This leaked chat came after Vera had taken to social media to mourn the loss of her, Aziza Frisby, who recently passed away.

However, it was a conversation about Vera revealing that she had moved on from her previous partner, Brown Muazo, and was actively looking for a new man that stirred attention online.

