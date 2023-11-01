Singer Odumodu Blvck has listed the names of five top Nigerian rappers of all time and given reasons for choosing them

He mentioned MI Abaga as the best rapper because of his contribution to the genre in Nigeria, while Mode Nine was the second

Jesse Jaz took the third position and Vector came fourth, followed by Naeto C as stated by the singer

Tochukwu Ojogwu, known as Odumodu Blvck, has revealed five great rappers of all time in Nigeria. While granting an interview with Beat 99.9FM, he was asked to name the best rappers in Nigeria.

He mentioned MI Abaga, Mode Nine, Jesse Jagz, Vector and Naeto C. According to him, MI Abaga took the first position because he convinced people that rap music is also melodious. He sang some of the hit songs of the artists.

Odumodu Blvck Lists Top Nigerian Rappers of All Times. Photo Credit @mi_abaga/@odumodublvck/@modenine_polimaf

Source: Instagram

Odumodu Blvck says Mode Nine revolutionised rap music

While speaking, the singer mentioned that Mode Nine contributed significantly to the music industry. When asked why Mode Nine wasn't his first choice, he stated that Mode Nine cannot do the things MI did for the culture.

Odumodu Blvck added that Naeto C should have been his second choice, but he took a break from music. He also said he chose Vector because he is an artist he greatly respect.

See the clip of his interview here:

Fans react to Odumumodu Blvck's list

Reactions have trailed the list of top Nigerian rappers made by Odumodu Blvck. Here are some of the comments below.

@Adeshinadaboss:

"No Olamide. He left out the greatest African rapper. His list dey gba."

@tykeyz10:

"Olamide is a local Champion, y’all shouting olamide should rest!!"

@Frankillumate:

"How is Olamide out of this list???"

@KinqKudos:

"Not a back selection though."

@peacejibson2:

"Where is Olamide ?"

@IaMaNtOniODk:

"My list, In no particular order., M.I, Eldee, Mode9, Olamide, Vector."

@thepoetpreneur

"Ruggedman over Mode9"

@ajayiyout:

"No Chinko?"

@thefeli_x:

"Not bad at all and his reasons were valid. I think the only changes I would have done is Naeto for Jagz and Ice for Vec

@Dunmininuboy

"MI can’t do what mode 9 does

Source: Legit.ng