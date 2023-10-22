Young Nigerian music superstar Rema continues to make tremendous strides as a global ambassador of Afrobeat

The maiden edition of the Trace Music Award show was recently held in Kigali, Rwanda, and Rema stole the headlines

The Mavin Record label signee made history at the award show, claiming two awards in different categories

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Rema trends online as he makes history at the 2023 Trace Music Awards.

At the Award show, Rema became the first artist to win multiple gongs in different categories.

Rema trends as he beats Davido, Burna Boy and Asake to win the song of the year with "Calm Down". Photo credit: @traceawardsandfestival/@davido/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Rema wins in 2 category

The young Mavin signee also showed why he is regarded by many as the future of Afrobeat as he outshines his other senior colleagues.

Rema's "Calm Down" was crowned the song of the year at the 2023 Trace Award. He also won the Best Global Africa Artist of the Year.

The young singer won all of these accolades ahead of Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid, who were all nominated in the same category as him.

Burna Boy and Davido got an award, except Wizkid

Rema was the only one who shone brightly at the maiden Trace Awards. Burna Boy also won the Album of the Year with "Love Damini."

Meanwhile, Davido got a standing ovation for the Best Collab of the Year for his song, Unavailable ft Musa Keys.

See Trace's post announcing Burna Boy's Award:

Reactions trail Rema, Burna and Davido's win at the 2023 Trace Awards

See how netizens reacted to Nigerian artists winning big at the 2023 Trace Awards:

@audioboy_808:

"Well deserved."

@igho4355:

"I always love ❤️ him more when it comes to public speech."

@efe.realz:

"Which album please??"

@whoizmario_officialz:

"How that wack album go win album of the year?"

@leponky:

"Last last better than unavailable o, Burna doesn't show up for petty awards as this."

@ride_ray147:

"Edo to the world congratulations boy."

@luxiiiiiiiiim:

"No doubt, truly well deserved."

@cghomesltd:

"Deserving in every respect."

@wiz_scott_:

"This awards na nothing if Big wiz no Dey involved ….. make una Dey play."

@jeff.ofega:

"After Wiz & Burna, Rema definitely gonna Win the next Grammy, y'all should remember this comment."

