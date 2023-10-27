Nigerian singer Rema has continued to gain international breakthroughs with his global earworm, Calm Down

After making a grand statement on the Billboard Hot 100, the Mavin star received six nominations for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Among the notable categories he was nominated for are Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and more

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, has bagged six nominations on the 2023 Billboard Music Awards nominee list, released on Thursday, October 26.

Recall that Rema's popular song Calm Down peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, giving him more international recognition in 2023.

Rema gets six nods for 2023 Billboard Music Awards. nominations Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The Mavin star was nominated for Afrobeats Artist, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Exclusive U.S.), and Top Afrobeats Song.

Taylor Swift tops the list with 20 nominations. SZA and Morgan Wallen are in a tight second place with 17 nominations each.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will take place on November 19, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

See the nominations below:

Nigerians react to Rema's Billboard nominations

Legit.ng compiled the directions below:

@OladosuJr:

"He did deserve it he's the rhythm and blues of the Afrobeats."

@seekerahfinders:

"Werey una wet Davido been pay 4 be."

@MakinsVisuals07:

"Rema is born to shine."

@oylurry:

"Prince of Afrobeats."

@Magik_jay_:

"I loved how Rema grew up from Christ embassy was a singer already in the choir.

"And also was able too move on after his brothers death ,Rema is Good but his late brother was good i love this wonder kid leaving his dream what alot of people could not do , He said and he did it."

Source: Legit.ng