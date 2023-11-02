Nigerian prankster, Zfancy, is reportedly now the owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz

Reports made the rounds on social media that the young skit maker splurged N130 million on the vehicle

A number of Nigerians reacted to the news as they asked questions and wondered how Zfancy did it

Nigerian content creator Ubani Chibuike Zion, aka Zfancy, is back in the news after many months of being away.

According to reports, the controversial prankster bought himself a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

Zfancy has netizens asking questions about his wealth. Photo: @zfancytv

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja and spotted by Legit.ng, it was gathered that Zfancy splurged N130 million on his new ride.

The clip displayed the black automobile cruising on the streets as a cameraman recorded it.

See the video below:

Reactions as Zfancy reportedly buys N130m Benz

A number of netizens had mixed reactions to the news of Zfancy’s new ride. Some of them wondered where the prankster had been, while others congratulated him.

Read some of their comments below:

daddyfreeze:

“Welcome to the club he try.”

remigrapher:

“Easy with the lie.. 130m haba.”

Tycoon4rl:

“Person wey no dey active for like a year don collect Benz and una say make we no panic.”

abebi_foodsnspices:

“Is this not the zfancy people have been saying he hasn’t been active hoping he’s okay?”

iam_dd:

“I pray thing wey you Dey do make them go caught you.”

chec_kson:

“God abeg oo Shay me seff no go start skit making like this.”

focusteryurh:

“Opor seh. Be like this global economy instability no touch all this skit maker oo.”

Lilygucci1016:

“Una go do ritual una go say u dey do prank person wey u Dey prank dey give u money ni.”

umpire.code:

“He made skit last one year plus. No endorsement in over a year. But buys supercar. Okay.”

Skitmaker Egungun buys another Benz

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that skitmaker Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, bought a new Benz.

On November 2, 2023, the content creator took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself posing with a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

Not stopping there, Egungun reminisced about his rise to success in the caption while announcing that he bought the car.

