The rave of the moment, Asake has opened up on some of his struggles before fame and how he is now being treated by people around him

Asake said everyone around him seems to now love everything he does, not minding if it looks good or bad

The singer’s revelation about life has seen many of his fans and followers take to social media as many commended him

Nigerian trending singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, a recent video opened on his life before fame and how he’s being treated currently.

Asake, who made it to the limelight some months ago after he dropped his hit song “Omo Ope”, featuring YBNL label boss Olamide, has gone on to amass massive numbers of fans and lovers to himself.

Asake says everyone now loves him. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

His popularity grew even bigger after he dropped his debut album, Mr Money With The Vibes, with many of his tracks topping the charts.

Asake speaks on fame

However, Asake, in an interview, revealed his newfound fame has made it difficult for him to spot out the difference between those who show him fake love and those who really love him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The YBNL artist added that everyone around him now loves everything he does, irrespective of whether it is good or bad.

See the video below:

Fans react to Asake’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

superstarace:

"As the music dey high us. Na you be the dope na Organize is my current jam ❤️."

ezenwanyibekee:

"Man of the moment! They really didn’t see you coming ."

justkingmartins:

"Asake!❤️.Success has many friends! Nobody wants to associate themselves with broke. Na so life be bro! Shine your eyes regardless. Some people still no love you.."

solydrock:

"God weh bless asake❤️, make same grace follow me ."

officiial_mrsix:

"When you get money you go perfect for everybody eye."

Fans say Asake is more talented than 9ice

Nigerian fans and lovers of good music continue to applaud talented singer Asake over the success of his debut album titled Mr Money With The Vibes, which is currently trending on major streaming platforms.

Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL’s artists, has won many fans to himself due to his sound and good vibes.

This has now seen many comparing the Terminator crooner with veteran singer 9ice as they claimed Asake is more talented and socially accepted than the Gongo Aso singer.

Source: Legit.ng