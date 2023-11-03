Popular Nigerian singer Simi's daughter, Adejare Kosoko, has once again stolen the hearts of many fans

A sweet video was posted online of the three-year-old singing with her mother and showing off the range of her voice

The beautiful display touched a number of social media users, and they reacted to Deja's growth

Nigerian singer Simi's three-year-old daughter, Adejare, seems to have taken pointers from her parents when it comes to music.

Just recently, Simi took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her interaction with her toddler.

Simi shared a video of her daughter Deja singing. Photos: @symplysimi

In the video, the Duduke crooner sat away from the camera with her daughter facing it. Simi started to sing one of her songs, and she stopped at a point for her child to continue.

Deja did not disappoint, and she was heard stretching out a note as she flaunted her singing range in the heartwarming video.

Simi then accompanied the video with a caption explaining how singing runs in their family. She simply wrote:

“Family business.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Simi's daughter singing

The heartwarming display of Deja's singing skills raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

everythingfashionitem1:

“Awwwn so cuteee.”

soyeh__:

“Deja no get choice, she go sabi sing.”

andie_gcfr:

“50/50 resemblance across board. A very considerate princess.”

Chinenyeo_:

“Duduke is all grown.. Time flies mehnn.”

omolara_dc:

“Duduke of yesterday dey sing pass me self.”

iam_landboss:

“Wait Duduke done dey sing? No I must enter relationship, latest tomorrow evening... just hold your man everyone.”

richassani:

“Awww mehnn, this is the cutest thing Mehn. Love love love.”

funky__m_o:

“Family business ni lotoo, Dejare, Oya release your own album make we rush am.”

ayoope89:

“See the duduke wey them born yesterday oo she sing pass me self.”

Opecole:

“She definitely can sing better than me.”

Feli_nwa:

“Deja will release an album soon.”

