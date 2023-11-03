“Family Business”: Heartwarming Video of Simi’s Daughter Deja Showing Off Her Singing Voice Trends
- Popular Nigerian singer Simi's daughter, Adejare Kosoko, has once again stolen the hearts of many fans
- A sweet video was posted online of the three-year-old singing with her mother and showing off the range of her voice
- The beautiful display touched a number of social media users, and they reacted to Deja's growth
Nigerian singer Simi's three-year-old daughter, Adejare, seems to have taken pointers from her parents when it comes to music.
Just recently, Simi took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her interaction with her toddler.
In the video, the Duduke crooner sat away from the camera with her daughter facing it. Simi started to sing one of her songs, and she stopped at a point for her child to continue.
Deja did not disappoint, and she was heard stretching out a note as she flaunted her singing range in the heartwarming video.
Simi then accompanied the video with a caption explaining how singing runs in their family. She simply wrote:
“Family business.”
See the video below:
Reactions trail video of Simi's daughter singing
The heartwarming display of Deja's singing skills raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:
everythingfashionitem1:
“Awwwn so cuteee.”
soyeh__:
“Deja no get choice, she go sabi sing.”
andie_gcfr:
“50/50 resemblance across board. A very considerate princess.”
Chinenyeo_:
“Duduke is all grown.. Time flies mehnn.”
omolara_dc:
“Duduke of yesterday dey sing pass me self.”
iam_landboss:
“Wait Duduke done dey sing? No I must enter relationship, latest tomorrow evening... just hold your man everyone.”
richassani:
“Awww mehnn, this is the cutest thing Mehn. Love love love.”
funky__m_o:
“Family business ni lotoo, Dejare, Oya release your own album make we rush am.”
ayoope89:
“See the duduke wey them born yesterday oo she sing pass me self.”
Opecole:
“She definitely can sing better than me.”
Feli_nwa:
“Deja will release an album soon.”
Beautiful video of moments from Simi's daughter Deja's 3rd birthday
Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter Deja's third birthday party was a beautiful and colourful affair.
As with all kids, Deja's birthday was cartoon-themed, and to the surprise of many, adults turned up more than children at the party.
Simi shared a video of some moments from the fun party, and her mum managed to take over the dancefloor despite her age.
