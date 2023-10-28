There have been different accusations of some Nigerian singers making use of streaming farms to boost their numbers on streaming platforms

Amid the reactions that have trailed the use of such platforms among music lovers, many don't know what it looks like

A viral video recently showed what a streaming music farm is, and it has left many Nigerian netizens talking

Music streaming platforms are believed to have played major roles in making Nigerian music gain attention within and beyond Africa.

However, over the years, some Nigerian singers have been accused of using music streaming farms to cheat the system.

Video of phones being used at a streaming farm.

Source: Instagram

For those who don't know, streaming farms use a variety of methods to boost streaming numbers, such as using bots or creating fake accounts.

The objective of a streaming farm is to make an artist or song appear more popular than it actually is, to attract more listeners and or generate revenue.

Despite the reactions against streaming farms, many seemed not to have seen how it works.

A video shared by @blackequitynetwork recently showed what a typical streaming farm looks like.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian netizens react to viral video of a streaming farm

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

marcel_.fx:

"That's why some artists get some insane number of Streams but struggle to sell out smaller arenas. Farm streams."

drew__420cik:

"Atlantic and burna."

justlol888:

"No b Timeless album cover b dat shoo ."

realbadoo:

"I had an idea of creating something like this. But instead of machines my intention was to use humans and in a way create job opportunities for hundreds. All you need do is come to work and stream a particular song all day. But only the idea was there, no money to realize it."

dreal_eniola_robo:

"Why some artist day use farmstream."

natnovest97:

"This is not necessarily meant to be exposed on social media carelessly. Secrecy is important."

topoftheglobe_creative:

"Omo x 100."

youget__:

"No be Pepperlili I see just now for that second phone?"

enter_pol1:

"I’ve actually known about this but I think this is the first time seeing it in visuals."

m0lflex:

"Rich man pikin go thing say na choir practice."

yagi.casted.otf:

"Why is artist dey use farm stream seyi vibe verse."

03mediaceo:

"No talents, no problems pay for this services. No wonder we have so many talentless artists with cash topping the charts today."

Carter Efe accused of using streaming farm

Legit.ng recall reporting that music journalist Joey Akan claimed Carter Efe used streaming farms to push his viral hit track Machala to the number one spot on streaming platforms.

He, however, mentioned that the viral feud between Carter Efe and Berri Tiga, was a sham to deceive the public into not noticing that he had been caught off guard by the streaming platforms.

This sparked reactions from netizens.

