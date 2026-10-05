Dangote Refinery has listed 24 vacancies across procurement, logistics, supply chain, technology, compliance and sustainability

The positions are based at the Dangote Petrochemicals (DPRP) refinery site

Requirements vary by role, with some positions requiring relevant degrees, professional certifications and several years of experience

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Dangote Refinery has announced fresh employment opportunities for qualified candidates across several departments at its refinery site.

The vacancies are listed under Dangote-Refinery as the business unit, with the location stated as Dangote Petrochemicals (DPRP) and the department identified as Refinery Site.

Dangote Refinery is hiring as 24 new positions open across several departments. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The available positions cover procurement, warehouse management, logistics, supply and material planning, compliance, information technology, sustainability and data analytics.

List of Dangote Refinery jobs

The 24 positions advertised on the company's careers platform are:

Industrial Hygienist Sanitary Inspector Employee Relations Specialist Procurement Contract Specialist Warehouse Team Lead - PPU Warehouse Manager - PPU Head, Supply and Material Planning Head, Logistics & Road Safety Operations Sales & Operations Planning Manager (S&OP) Procurement Supplier Specialist Compliance and Governance Lead Contract Management Lead Risk Management Lead (Supply Chain) Governance and Compliance Specialist Procurement Supplier Lead Transport/Dispatch Manager - PPU Transport/Dispatch Lead - PPU System Administrative Officer ESG & Sustainability Manager ESG / Sustainability Analyst Lead, System Administration ISO Management System Coordinator Data Analytics/System Analyst Decarbonization Manager

Requirements for Dangote Refinery jobs

The requirements differ depending on the position, and applicants are expected to check the full job description for their preferred vacancy.

Several of the positions require relevant bachelor's degrees, HNDs or specialised diplomas in fields such as engineering, supply chain management, logistics, business administration, environmental science, public health, information technology and related disciplines.

Some roles also require or favour professional certifications. Depending on the position, these may include certifications in supply chain management, logistics, quality management, information technology and other relevant professional fields.

Work experience is another major requirement, particularly for senior positions. The experience requested varies from role to role, with some managerial and leadership positions requiring several years of relevant industry experience.

For example, the Warehouse Team Lead - PPU position requires relevant experience in warehouse, logistics or supply chain operations, while the Warehouse Manager - PPU role requires significantly more experience, including managerial exposure.

Applicants for technology-related positions may also need experience with SAP, ERP systems, databases, system administration, Microsoft Excel, Power BI, data analytics and system integration, depending on the vacancy.

Dangote Refinery opens opportunities for professionals across supply chain, logistics, compliance and technology. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

For the ISO Management System Coordinator position, candidates are expected to have relevant academic qualifications and experience with international management standards.

The Sanitary Inspector role has more specialised requirements, including qualifications in sanitary inspection, environmental health or public health technology, with related experience preferred.

How to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official Dangote careers platform and select the position that matches their qualifications and experience.

Applicants should carefully read the individual job description because the educational qualifications, professional certifications, technical skills and years of experience differ across the 24 positions.

To apply, use this link.

Dangote expands cement plant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Industries Limited signed a deal worth more than $800 million with Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd. to increase the production capacity of the Dangote Cement plant in Itori, Ogun State.

The planned expansion will raise the facility’s annual output from six million metric tonnes to 12 million metric tonnes.

The agreement was signed in Lagos by Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote and Sinoma Chairman Lin Zhong, highlighting another major investment in Nigeria’s manufacturing industry.

Source: Legit.ng