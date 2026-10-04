President Tinubu confirmed the Nigerian Army operationalised new formations in four states, moving troops closer to vulnerable communities

Tinubu said construction of new barracks and depots is being fast-tracked across five states, with Osun already completed

The president also acknowledged the impact of a recent military pay increase on soldiers and their families

President Bola Tinubu has announced that the Nigerian Army has set up new operational formations in Zamfara, Kebbi, Oyo, and Osun states, a move he said will allow troops to respond faster to security threats in those areas.

Tinubu, speaking in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said the new deployments bring soldiers physically closer to communities that are at risk, improving the military's ability to act quickly when lives are endangered.

President Bola Tinubu vows to continue to stand with the military Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

New barracks and depots under construction

Beyond troop deployments, the president said the government is speeding up the construction of barracks and military depots in Abuja, Ekiti, Ebonyi, and Kogi. He added that the facility in Osun has already been completed.

Tinubu said the push to improve infrastructure for the armed forces is directly linked to what the government expects from service members in the field.

"As we demand more from our men and women in uniform, we must do more to support them and their families," he said.

The president also acknowledged feedback from soldiers about a recent pay rise, saying servicemen and women had shared how the increase had made a real difference to their households.

Tinubu on his role as Commander-in-Chief

Tinubu used the occasion to define what he sees as his responsibility to the military, saying his duty is to ensure troops have the tools and backing they need to carry out their work.

"As our Armed Forces stand watch over Nigeria, my duty as Commander-in-Chief is to ensure they have the resources and support to do their job, and that Nigeria stands firmly behind the families waiting for them at home," he said.

He also recognised the personal cost borne by military families, noting that "every deployment is a sacrifice made by a family too."

The announcement comes as the Nigerian military continues active operations across several states grappling with banditry, insurgency, and other security challenges.

See the full statement of the president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng