“Peller No Promote Again?” Reactions As Ochacho’s Son Celebrates New Milestone on Spotify
- Singer Ice King Ochacho celebrated his song 'No Competition' reaching 1 million streams on Spotify on Friday, October 2
- The milestone arrives amid speculation that popular streamer Peller pulled back from promoting the billionaire's son online
- Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some questioning whether his father's influence played a role in the achievement
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Ice King Ochacho's debut single has crossed a significant streaming threshold, and the young singer wasted no time letting the world know about it.
On Friday, October 2, the singer, whose father is Nigerian billionaire Ochacho, took to Instagram to announce that his song "No Competition" had surpassed one million streams on Spotify.
"We did ittt! 'No Competition' just hit 1,000,000 Spotify streams!" he wrote in the post, which he shared alongside his father..
The milestone is notable not just for the numbers but for the timing. Speculation had been circulating online that streamer Peller, who had previously been associated with promoting Ice King's music, had distanced himself from the singer. Whether that played any role in shaping the conversation around this achievement is unclear, but it did not stop fans from making the connection in the comments section.
The video Ice King shared to celebrate his new milestone is below:
Reactions to Ice King's Spotify achievement
The reactions on Twitter were a mixed bag, with support and scepticism arriving in equal measure.
@Haxiomi wrote:
"Make una clap 👏 for the boy na, he try✌🏽💨✊🏽"
@Detorho commented:
"1M on Spotify! No competition indeed. Iceking doing his thing 🔥"
@GodfriendS3031 reacted:
"Fake love, Peller no gree promote this boy again, but to be honest how u go give person uncomplicated building 😂😂😂"
@Method_01 wrote:
"I think say una been forget this guy abi him papa don add something for una again"
@OLABITOO said:
"Make he papa start paying us oo"
@icon60409 commented
: "Ur daddy never send us the money way him talk and i dey play ur song"
Billionaire Ochacho shares what Davido told
Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Ochacho revealed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son Ice King during a meeting in London years ago
Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as Ice King prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album
The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng