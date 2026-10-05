Oman's Royal Oman Police outlined the conditions under which foreign spouses and children can obtain a Family Joining Visa in the country

The visa covers expatriate employees' spouses and children under 21, as well as foreign wives of Omani citizens, and is valid for two years

Applicants must meet specific salary, residency, and documentation requirements, with additional medical certificate rules for nationals of certain countries

Oman has outlined the full set of conditions and documents that foreign spouses and children must meet to qualify for a Family Joining Visa, according to information published by the Royal Oman Police.

The visa is available to the spouse and children under the age of 21 of an expatriate employee working in Oman.

Oman lists conditions for foreign spouses and children to get family joinig visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It also extends to the foreign wife of an Omani citizen, provided the request is accompanied by a certificate from the Ministry of Interior validating the marriage. Once issued, the visa is valid for two years from the date it is stamped in the holder's passport and operates as a multi-entry visa.

Who Qualifies for the Visa

For an expatriate employee to bring a family member into Oman, several conditions must be satisfied.

1. The employee must hold a senior position as defined by Gulf Cooperation Council standards

2. He must live in accommodation rented either in their name or in the name of their employer

3. Sponsor must earn a monthly salary of at least RO 600.

4. Omani nationals seeking to bring in a foreign wife must provide a copy of the marriage certificate authenticated by the relevant country's embassy, the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Interior.

Documents Required to Apply

Applications must be submitted using the electronic form on the Royal Oman Police website, signed by the employer or an authorised signatory. Applications from Arab nationals must be completed in Arabic, while non-Arab applicants must submit theirs in English.

Supporting documents include two photographs measuring 6x4 centimetres, a copy of the applicant's passport valid for at least six months, and a copy of the specimen signature sheet issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for those in the private sector.

Adults travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Syria, and Nepal are also required to submit an original and copy of a medical certificate approved by Oman's Ministry of Health.

Expatriate employees must additionally provide a document from the Ministry of Manpower showing the employee's job title and salary, or a bank statement of monthly salary transfers covering at least six months. A copy of the marriage certificate authenticated by the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required where the employee intends to bring in a spouse. Proof of residential accommodation, such as a lease agreement, must also be included.

For the foreign wife of an Omani national, the required documents include Ministry of Interior approval, the authenticated marriage certificate, and a copy of a valid identity card.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng