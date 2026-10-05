Hon. Philip Agbese described President Tinubu as the 'father of modern insurance reforms' in Nigeria during a Monday interview

Agbese pointed to the completion of a recapitalisation exercise in which 43 insurance firms met minimum capital requirements under NIIRA 2025

The lawmaker also called on NAICOM to ensure stronger capitalisation translates into better services and wider insurance penetrati0n across Nigeria

House of Representatives Deputy Spokesperson Hon. Philip Agbese has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for driving what he called a landmark overhaul of Nigeria's insurance sector, crediting the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 with restoring international confidence in the country's economy.

Agbese, who represents Benue State on the Labour Party platform, made the remarks in an interview on Monday, saying the signing and implementation of NIIRA marked a decisive step in repositioning the industry to meet modern economic demands.

Agbese praises Tinubu’s insurance reforms but says Nigerians must see better service. Photo credit: Philip Agbese

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"The renewed focus on capital adequacy, sound corporate governance, consumer protection and improved regulatory oversight would enhance confidence among policyholders, investors and international business partners," Agbese said.

NIIRA Recapitalisation Exercise

The lawmaker noted that NIIRA had already produced tangible results, highlighting the conclusion of the sector's recapitalisation process.

He said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) reported that 43 insurance and reinsurance companies had met the prescribed minimum capital requirements, with some additional firms still undergoing final verification.

Agbese argued that a credible insurance industry was essential for attracting long-term investment, shielding businesses and individuals from risk, and providing the financial backbone for infrastructure development.

He also commended NAICOM Commissioner and Chief Executive Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin for what he described as effective leadership in turning NIIRA's provisions into concrete regulatory action. According to Agbese, Omosehin's focus on transparency, policyholder protection and stronger capitalisation was helping rebuild trust in the sector.

National Assembly's role in the reform

Agbese also praised the National Assembly for providing the legislative groundwork that made the transformation possible, saying the enactment of NIIRA showed the legislature's readiness to craft laws that respond to the evolving needs of the Nigerian economy.

He urged NAICOM to maintain close engagement with industry operators and stakeholders, stressing that improved capital levels must translate into faster claims settlement, greater innovation and broader insurance penetrati0n across Nigeria.

"The continued collaboration between the National Assembly, the executive, NAICOM and industry stakeholders would be necessary to ensure effective implementation of the Act and maximise its benefits for Nigerians and the wider economy," Agbese added.

NAICOM has said its reform agenda under NIIRA centres on market conduct, policyholder protection, governance and financial inclusion.

Source: Legit.ng