Nigerian entertainment journalist Joey Akan slammed Spyro for constantly criticising the secular aspect of the music industry

In a recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, the fast-rising singer called out Shallipopi for his viral Elon Musk lyrics, which according to him, endorse fraudulent acts

Joey emphasised the hypocrisy of Spyro benefiting from collaborations with secular artists while speaking against them

Nigerian entertainment journalist and podcaster Joey Akan has taken a hot swipe at Spyro over how he sees his colleagues.

The fast-rising artist is known for preaching the gospel and trying to imbibe Christian-like activities in the secular world of Nigerian entertainment.

In a recent episode of the Honest Bunch, the Who's Your Guy? hitmaker criticised Shallipopi's viral Elon Musk song and attributed it to Satanism. He said it is likely to influence youth to engage in internet fraud.

Joey Akan took to Twitter to slam Spyro over his statement on Shallipopi's song. He pointed out how the singer was never tired of being a representative of Christ but still milks and collaborates with the worldly artists of the industry.

Joey questioned why he has not featured other Christian artists on his songs instead of working with secular artists like Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, and others.

"This boy Spyro received his biggest ever song by working with worldly-adjacent artists. He chose Tiwa Savage for a collaboration over his faith-based colleagues. Chioma Jesus and Dunsin Onyekan lost out on "who's your guy," remix.

"He's also signed to a worldly label, performs at worldly events, including an upcoming activation for Trophy, an alcoholic brand that caters to nightlife and winebibers.

"But he never fails to ceaselessly attack his colleagues, their professional output, and their themes of escapism and realism. Add that to a collaboration with DJ Neptune and Iyanya, two 'worldly' music stalwarts. I call hypocrisy. Promoting Jesus, but dining in the lucrative altars of mammon," he wrote in parts.

See his tweet below:

Joey Akan's tweet against Spyro sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled netizens' hot takes below:

@_YongDim:

"Lol I love this, but you’re just actually giving him the attention he wants .If you really don’t like something, I’ve learnt it’s best to ignore. See now you’re making me (and dozens more) to comment and publicize that clip."

@iego_i:

"This werey , u see why all these religious people dey always crase, always dragging others for sinning differently."

@3rdHubEnt:

"Carrying Jesus on your head but having the devil at heart. Man thought he was kirk Franklin for a moment."

@DukeDarls:

"Person wey don perform for DNA night club but he’s always acting like one heaven saint full of holiness. Make him gettat."

@askAbureson:

"If he knows his bible well, he will know that it teaches him to ‘Judge Not’ but now he is being Judged because he ignored his bible to sound woke. Highest form of hypocrisy if I may say."

