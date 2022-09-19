Famous skit maker turn singer Carter Efe continues to make a case for himself over the recent issue between himself and his former friend Berri Tiga

The comedian, during a live session on Instagram, revealed that when he tried to settle the song issue he has with Berri's camp, they requested 65% ownership for a song that is his

Carter, during the session, noted that with the way things were going, he was ready to spend his last blood to prove his innocence

Young comedian turn musician Carter Efe has been embroiled in a terrible copyright infringement scuffle between himself and singer Berri Tiga over the last few days.

He recently took to his Instagram handle to explain his side of the story in a bid to prove his innocence. During an IG live session, he revealed that Berri Tiga's people had reached out to him requesting sixty-five per cent ownership right for his song "Machala".

Carter Efe goes on a rant rampage on Instagram, slamming Berri Tiga for trying to reap him. Photo credit: @carterefe/@berri_tiga

Even though Carter Efe noted during his live session that he doesn't know how to sing, produce or write songs, he insisted that Machala is his song.

He further explained how he came up with the idea for the song and how much he had spent to promote the music.

Carter also accused Berri Tiga and his camp of trying to reap him, and he swore by his head, saying the wrath of God would catch up with all those trying to him.

Watch the video clip below:

See some of the reactions the post generated below:

