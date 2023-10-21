Renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has once again proven that he is a history-maker as he wins big at the 2023 Trace Awards

Davido's "Unavailable" featuring Musa Keys has been crowned the Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2023 Trace Awards

The award is coming barely hours after his recent interview with American cable channel ABC named him the king of Afrobeat

Nigerian music superstar Davido has once again shown why many regard him as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) of Afrobeat.

The singer recently made history as he won big at the maiden edition of the Trace Music Award ceremony.

Nigerian singer Davido wins big at the 2023 Trace Awards.

Source: Instagram

Davido and Musa Keys have won the Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2023 Trace Music Award.

King of Afrobeat

The win came barely hours after the American cable channel ABC crowned the singer as the King of Afrobeat.

The Nigerian singer picked up the Best Collaboration of the Year award ahead of Fireboy's Peru with Ed Sheeran, Stamina by Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr and Yung Jonn, and Black Sheriff's Second Sermon featuring Burna Boy.

Davido, during his winner's speech, dedicated his award to Rema, D'Banj, 2Baba and a couple of others.

The Trace 2023 maiden music award ceremony was held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Watch the moment Davido went on stage to collect his award:

Reactions trail Davido's win at Trace Awards

See how netizens reacted to Davido's win at Trace Awards:

@tsodine_group:

"Davido has really worked hard for his success. Congrats king David."

@made_bymeenah:

"E no suppose better for anybody wey no like Davido."

@gt_savage_:

"For trace award again what if nah come Grammy."

@kehinde_4172426:

"Mid werey no see any international award collect since 2018 he come dey happy because of only Rwanda award."

@ pauloo2104:

"60Billion!!!"

@queencharllorte:

"Una still Dey see this one as celebrity? I would not even bring out my phone to record."

@foreign_mike1:

"Omo OBO just pack all the iron give Musa key."

@effixzzyboss:

"See as I just dey smile like mumu. God help me."

@steve_ego_obodo_:

"If African frog voice can do it, wizkid can."

