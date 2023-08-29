Music star Davido set another record for himself as he performed at the 50th PFA Award on Tuesday, August 29

The DMW label boss, as expected, performed at the sporting event, which took place at the Lowry Theatre, UK

A picture from Davido's performance has excited many of his Nigerian fans with many taking to social media to applaud him

After performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qutar, Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido' put the country on the world's map again at the 50th Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) award.

The event, which took place at the Lowry Theatre, Manchester, on Tuesday, August 29, saw Davido thrill the audience, including world football stars.

See a pictures from Davido's stage performance below:

The PFA is the union for professional association footballers in England and Wales, with over 5,000 members across the divisional leagues.

Nigerians hail Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as many commended the DMW label owner.

See the comments below:

topiskid:

"Naija to the world."

AfekhyD1st:

"One of Nigeria’s best in the music industry."

LongJeff_:

"Davido is so world wide, it is just a joke atp."

accoladehh:

"A win for Naija, A win for Africa."

@Joseph_icon1

"This guy don go far."

JoelIshaya16:

"The greatest afrobeat super star is about to shut down ."

trendwithola:

"WizKid should have been invited instead. He's more popular than Davido and this would make the EPL regain its lost glory."

