The 8th edition of the prestigious AFRIMA went down on Sunday, January 15, and music star Davido was among the winners to clinch an award

Davido won the best male artiste African inspirational music award with his song Stand Strong featuring Sunday Service Choir

While the DMW label boss remains offline, his fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 8th edition of the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) took place on Sunday, January 15, at the 15,000-capacity Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, Senegal.

Nigerian singer Davido was one of the recipients of the award as his song dubbed Stand Strong Featuring Sunday Service Choir won the African Inspirational Music award.

Davido's Stand Strong wins African Inspirational Music award. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Aside from Davido, Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, and Wizkid also bagged awards in different categories.

Burna Boy won the Best Act in Africa while Wizkid bagged the Best Act in West Africa award.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the moment Davido bagged the award below:

Fans congratulate Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see some of them below:

hnrstrco:

"Give it to him, we understand."

bcross_music:

"Congratulations to the Kindest heart Davido ❤️."

timmygramm456:

"We understand."

cassidyng1:

"Una go Dey create nonsense category just to accommodate him. From best humanitarian to best inspirational. Okay. Who are the winners in the main award?"

mick_081:

"Y’all not supporting OBO because most of you don’t know know about music. Y’all just wanna dance lol….OBO 2 d world❤️You deserve am boss."

ramanybankz411:

"As e dey sweet us e dey pain dem Congratulations 001."

atombyname_1:

"Sunday School Award."

123_ekene:

"This is not for him at all ."

instablog_oou:

"Some artist are too big for this award sha."

Lady sweetly describes what she misses about Davido

Legit.ng reported how Burna Boy’s Lagos show sparked different reactions from Nigerians online.

However, a lady identified as Ogethegirl on Twitter stirred up emotions after she shared how much she misses Davido.

According to her, Davido would give his all to his fans at his concerts.

In her words:

“I actually miss Davido so much, by now he would have dashed out 3m, his shoe and even scholarship. He’d have pulled cloth, sweating profusely even dragging his trouser that never sizes him."

Source: Legit.ng