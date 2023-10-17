A video posted online by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his page, where he used one of Burna Boy's new songs, has gone viral

In the clip, the President was seen taking a walk to the Oval Office with his security details surrounding him

The President showed just why he was usually referred to as the #CityBoy during the 2022-2023 election campaign season

The President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has set social media on fire after a clip of him jumping on Burna Boy's CityBoy trend went viral.

CityBoy is one of Burna Boy's most significant songs of the year, a tune off his seventh studio album.

Recall that the slang #CityBoy was coined during the 2022-2023 Presidential campaign season by Brymo, which he used to refer to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The alias has since then stuck.

CityBoy: Number one citizen

A clip posted on the President's personal social media page, taking a walk as he resumes work at the Oval Office in Aso Rock on Tuesday, October 2023, with the CityBoy soundtrack playing in the background, has sparked reactions.

Many stormed to the President's page, hailing him as the Number One CityBoy.

@__stoger:

"I like the way una Dey pretend say everything is fine ema sofo danu ni wallai."

@kokunfoundation:

"Best video you see on internet today."

@eniola_badmus:

" Daddy."

@aremooba_:

"Long live Mr President✊."

@mrpresidennnt:

"My agile president. Omo kan bi one thousand. Keep hitting the ground running we dey for you boss!!!❤️"

@themanlikeicey:

"City boy running Nigeria like a village man."

@aisha.m.lawal:

"City boy Long live mr president."

@jenniferdamisa27:

"I like this kind of life sha Choi Mr president literally living my dream life with them guards."

@the_bimboakisanya:

Our own Father 8yrs is certain by the special Grace of God

@wale.ponnle:

"I like the way you appear meek and vulnerable sir, it makes nobody see you coming! Keep up the good work sir ."

@salammmmmmmmmm_:

"Sha do am quick Abeg we dey Suffer for this Country Abeg."

@pge_prince7:

"Leader of all leaders."

