Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shown love to the popular Makola market women in Ghana

The market women had gone viral after dancing to one of his songs, City Boy, and the Nigerian star reacted to it

Burna Boy’s touching gesture to the market women left many fans gushing online as they reacted to the video

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has caused a buzz over his interaction with the Makola market women in Ghana.

The Makola market women are known for interesting videos of them dancing to popular songs, and they recently jumped on Burna Boy’s City Boys track.

Mokola market women in Ghana danced to Burna Boy's song. Photos: @burnaboygram

The heartwarming video soon caught the attention of the music star, and he reacted to it. It all started with Burna Boy showing them love on TikTok by commenting on their video and also following their page.

Not stopping there, Burna Boy also sent the video to his team on WhatsApp, and they proceeded to mount a billboard at the market to thank the women.

Taking to Instagram, Burna shared a video of the billboard being erected with a thank you message to the Makola market women. It also featured a photo of the old women with big smiles on their faces.

In the caption of the post, the Nigerian music star noted that the Makola women made his day, and he hopes the billboard also made them happy. He wrote:

“You all made my day, I hope I made yours ❤️‍ #ITOLDTHEM Love, Damini.”

See his post below:

See a video of the market women rejoicing over the billboard below:

Reactions as Burna Boy appreciates Makola market women

Burna Boy’s touching gesture to the Makola market women warmed many hearts on social media as fans gushed over the smiling faces of the old women.

Read some of their comments below:

ras_pisces101:

“The little things matters .”

nimayndoleaux:

“Burna will actually live forever.”

obinwanne01:

“I watched this countless number of times.”

Chubby_ndindi:

“See why I’ll never stop loving burna so unique, all the little things makes him he doesn’t even have to try hard, we love damini ❤️.”

mcpaapcomedian01:

“By just posting them? Not even a token to appreciate them…Na to buy Heavy Diamond for una sef una know…Na why OBO Pass una…Anyway just saying…peace & love.”

honey_darmorlah:

“How many times am I allowed to watch this?? Because I just can’t stop. Love eet!”

classic_bene_diction:

“Dash Them money stingy man dash those old woman money.”

elviddo.23j:

“City grandmothers.”

deanomai:

“See as I dey smile like head of fish omo this one sweet me pass anything.”

