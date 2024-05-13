A Nigerian lady has shared the heartbreaking predicament of a young student who got scammed by an agent

According to her, the student wanted to apply for Canada visa but had no proof of fund to complete the process

An agent decided to step into the matter but ended up carrying out an illegal procedure that made the student get banned

A Nigerian lady on TikTok has sparked emotional reactions online after sharing the ordeal of a Nigerian student.

The student who desired to travel to Canada contacted an agent to assist her with the process.

Girl gets 5-year ban by Canadian embassy Photo credit: NurPhoto, subman/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Student gets banned for 5 years

It was time to provide a proof of fund but the student confessed that she had no proof of fund to tender.

Ewatomi H, who shared the story on X, said the agent assured the student that he will print a bank statement for her and everything will be alright.

However, the agent carried out an unacceptable process that made the embassy ban the student for five years.

It was gathered that the student has to wait for five long years before applying for any kind of visa to Canada.

Reactions as student gets banned

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the sad story.

@AyOaDe said:

"Agent wey no get passport."

@The Amazing Judith reacted:

"Why do people keep using agents when they can do it themselves. All the info you need is online."

@Tom Diamond said:

"Hello pls can I follow u so you can advise me on some issue pls on DM?"

@Ewatomi_H wrote:

"They don’t want to search they just want to do it at ease."

@AyOaDe reacted:

"If you are denied visa you apply after 6 months note the reason why your visa was denied will be stated in mostly proof of funds is always the reason."

@Jahbless asked:

"Do you still need proof of funds if you gain scholarship?"

Source: Legit.ng