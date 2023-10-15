Ace Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye has sparked reactions online after a clip of him in a self-driven car went viral

Mike, in the trending video, was seen looking quite agitated as he cried out for help during his first ride in a self-driven car

The actor couldn't hide his excitement while slamming his friend, who owns the car, for taking him on the ride

Renowned Nollywood star Mike Ezuruonye recently got people talking online with a clip he shared on his page.

The movie star, who recently took his first ride in a self-driven car, was seen looking super anxious and scared.

Video of Mike Ezuruonye screaming for help after going for a ride in a Tesla. Photo credit: @mikeezu

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on his page, Mike could be seen screaming why, saying his last prayers just in case anything happens.

"If anything do me make una hold this guy" - Mike said

Ezuruonye, in the video, kept telling his friend to hold the steering wheel and drive himself.

He went further to note that his friend might be the person his village people sent to him.

See the caption on Mike Ezuruonye's post below:

"Village people be farrrrrr ABEG. Elon Musk I blame you for this @thisiskaha you will be hearing from my Family."

Watch the viral clip below:

See the reactions the video stirred online

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@realangelaokorie:

"Kaha wey sabi play play Kaha hold that thing O."

@uchennaji:

"Mike why are u disgracefullying us ya virage pipo naaaa."

@lekiofficial:

"Tesla boyss! Kaha still a heartrobber tho? OG."

@iamccgbems:

"All these Elon Musk boys. Para dey boy."

@official_dee44:

"Lol d day I enter my uncle own my mind nor touch ground as I see dangote ."

@firstlyqueen:

"That driver resemble Sam Larry ooooo."

@iam.donrita:

"So Mohbad case done turn matter of cruise. I sha done advise una make una try No die oo."

@richiesucess:

"Teslae Dey carry ena go Pluto way ahead ahead."

@sweetiepills4563:

"Una come use Mohbad case dey cruise nah wa mike of all people."

@theofficial_chika:

"Tesla drives itself...no scratch it will take you home safely."

