Singer Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them' is finally out and already trending across different social media platforms

A track on the album dubbed Thanks, featuring US rapper J. Cole, stood out as Burna Boy used it to address his involvement in a shooting at Cubana club

The Grammy award winner stated that Nigerians have refused to appreciate him for everything he has done to make them proud

Nigerian international act Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them', released on Friday, August 25, is already trending on streaming and social media platforms.

It appears the new album was personal for the Grammy award winner as he used a track on the album titled Thanks, featuring American rapper J. Cole, to address his involvement in a shooting at Cubana Club a year ago.

Burna Boy reportedly involved in shooting at Cubana club

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy was in the news in 2022 after he was alleged to have been involved in shooting a man because he wanted to speak with the man's wife.

While Burna Boy kept mute on the incident, rumours about the singer went viral online.

Burna Boy sings about shooting incident

In his new song with J.Cole, Burna Boy sang about the incident again, adding that Nigerians have refused to appreciate him despite making the country proud and elevating it to the international stage.

Some lyrics from the song read:

“Is this the motherfucing thanks I get? Say my mama dance for fella ,Say I not get baby mama, Say I shoot person for Cubana, Because I wan collect person woman, Is this the motherfucing thanks I get? For making my people proud Every chance I geeeeet”

