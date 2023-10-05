The Nigerian-born music genre Afrobeat has the world at the moment in a chokehold as it continues to break boundaries

One of the most significant evidence of its growth is its latest achievement at the MTV EMA Awards, creating a new category dedicated solely to Afrobeat

The MTV EMAs recently released its 2023 nominee list, and Afrobeat artists were the most dominant force on the index

Ace American singer Taylor Swift leads the pack with the most nominations across five categories. Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Rema got three nominations, just one shy of Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat's four nominations.

The 2023 MTV EMA nomination list has stirred a lot of reactions within the Nigerian social media space after it was seen that the award show had created a category solely dedicated to Afrobeat.

Rema, Davido, and Burna Boy trend as they all get nominated for the 2023 MTV EMA Awards. Credit: @davido/@heisrema/@mtvawards

The new category has Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Rema and Davido running for the best Afrobeat Act for 2023.

French singer Aya Nakamura also made the Best Afrobeat Act of 2023 list.

Complete list of 2023 nominees:

Best song

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Best Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Little Simz – "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Best New Act

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group

Aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

