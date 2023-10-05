2023 MTV EMA Nomination List: Rema, BurnaBoy, Asake & Davido Dominate, Afrobeat Get Its Own Category
- The Nigerian-born music genre Afrobeat has the world at the moment in a chokehold as it continues to break boundaries
- One of the most significant evidence of its growth is its latest achievement at the MTV EMA Awards, creating a new category dedicated solely to Afrobeat
- The MTV EMAs recently released its 2023 nominee list, and Afrobeat artists were the most dominant force on the index
Ace American singer Taylor Swift leads the pack with the most nominations across five categories. Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Rema got three nominations, just one shy of Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat's four nominations.
The 2023 MTV EMA nomination list has stirred a lot of reactions within the Nigerian social media space after it was seen that the award show had created a category solely dedicated to Afrobeat.
The new category has Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Rema and Davido running for the best Afrobeat Act for 2023.
French singer Aya Nakamura also made the Best Afrobeat Act of 2023 list.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Complete list of 2023 nominees:
Best song
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Best Video
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz – "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Best New Act
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Best Pop
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
Best Rock
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Latin
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best Alternative
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
Best live
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Biggest Fans
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Best Group
Aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Burna Boy emerges Best African act at 2022 MTV EMA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Burna Boy won the Best African Act at the 2022 MTV EMA Awards.
The award ceremony took place on Sunday, November 13, 2022, where Burna Boy was declared the best artist in Africa.
The Afrofusion singer was able to clinch the award ahead of two other Nigerian acts, Ayra Starr, Tems and Ghanaian singer Black Sheriff.
Source: Legit.ng