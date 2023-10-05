A video from Big Brother Ikorodu, a parody experience similar to Big Brother Naija, is trending on social media

The funny show featured popular skit makers and Nollywood actors from Cute Abiola to Adeniyi Johnson and OGB Recent, among others

The celebrities who were the housemates on the show had their diary session as well as a house party

Nigerian viewers are in for hilarious scenes from Big Brother Ikorodu, which imitates the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

BBIkorodu featured popular skitmakers and actors like Cute Abiola, Adeniyi Johnson, OGB Recent, Kamo State, Oluwadollarz, Yemi Elesho, Baba Tee, Jigan Baba Oja, among others.

House party and diary session in Big Brother Ikorodu. Credit: @officialyemielesho

Like BBNaija, the housemates on BBIkorodu had a diary session as Biggie, in a clip, was heard telling the housemates they would eat only once per day in his house, which caused an uproar.

Another clip showed BBIkorodu housemates having their house party with some of them in a swimming pool.

Sharing a video from BBIkorodu on his Instagram page, Yemi Elesho wrote in his caption:

"The Ultimate Parody Experience! Get ready for epic challenges, and unforgettable moments. Coming soon! "

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video from Big Brother Ikorodu

See some of the comments, as netizens suggested names of popular celebrities they would love to see in the house.

joycemiller9651:

"Please don’t take too long before releasing this."

bertrandfossung1216:

"The funniest show I have seen in a while. Abeg make ei no end. Na Broda Shaggi and Pastor Remote remain oh."

boluadesanya-yr4ie:

"Can’t wait for Broda shaggi and Erekere to enter."

olanrewajuabiodun2325:

"Omo this gonna be mad. I can’t wait Make ozain, pastor remote, Nasboi and lasisi too enter abeg."

adewalekolawole4021:

"Pls This must be done oh! This is the only BBI I can watch with popcorn and lots of tissues(For tears and catarrh."

lizzyprettyonwe-ic9jk

"Omo this one go loud oo only ogb and oluwa dollars na vibe, i can't wait to watch."

