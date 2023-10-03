Famous Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme sparked a wave of emotions online by posting a clip from the classic TV show Gulder Ultimate Search

As the programme’s charismatic TV host for several years, Chidi was loved and admired by many nationwide

In his recent post on social media, the movie star shared one of the intense moments from the old show, sparking excitement and wistful memories among his followers

Popular Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has spurred nostalgia among fans and netizens with an old clip of an iconic TV programme, Gulder Ultimate Search.

The ace playboy actor was the show’s anchor for a couple of years and was loved by viewers due to the charisma he brought on screen.

Chidi Mokeme shares an old video from Gulder Ultimate Search Credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Chidi took to social media to share one of the poignant moments from the classic TV programme, which spurred excitement and wistfulness among his followers.

However, the movie star gave hints on the chances of the show returning to the screen as he asked netizens to share their thoughts.

In his caption, he wrote:

“BADDEST…. THAT YEAR. King Of Suspense . Who’s’ Eager To See Or Be A Part Of A Real Jungle Reality Show? Share Your Thoughts In The Comments Section EZE NNUNU .”

See his post below

Chidi Mokeme’s post on Gulder Ultimate Search sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and celebrities, including Broad Shaggi, Alex Ekubo and more:

brodashaggi:

"Nothing pain me pass say I no go this show cos GUS has always been a dream for me ."

frankedoho:

"The GOAT.."

kunleremiofficial:

"King!!."

danielashenuga:

"Baba ooo.. I'm one of the contestant Senior man❤️❤️... That was my 1st day I met you Baba... Ur face alone that night was too serious."

alexxekubo:

"Dede ima ya eme biko… "

favour_zobam:

"Growing up I wanted to participate in this so badly. I don grow up now show don stop. Why ."

kmoney50512:

"This guy na movie brain I swear cos he is very smart."

Source: Legit.ng