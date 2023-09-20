As investigations to find out the cause of young singer Mohbad's death continue, Nigerians have advised Zinoleesky to speak up if he needs help

A post on social media by a netizen asking Zinoleesky to come forward in whatever way he could to get help has gone viral

The man gave instances from Zino's songs where he spoke about going through a lot, which he wouldn't pray for even his enemies to experience

While the fight to get the justice the late Mohbad deserves continues to rage on, Nigerians have called on Zinoleesky, Mohbad's colleague signed to the Marlian Record label, to speak up.

A leaked voice chat of a man speaking to Zinoleesky, asking him to speak up so Nigerians could come to his rescue, has gone viral.

A voice chat between Zinoleesky and fan trends online. Photo credit: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

In the leaked audio, the man who spoke in Yoruba noted that this was the best time for Zino to get out of the embattled record label.

Are your lyrics also a message like Mohbad's - Man asks Zino

The fan, in the leaked audio, also asked Zino if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help like in Mohbad's case.

Here's an excerpt of the discussion:

"Is the lyrics of your song a message you’re trying to pass, better talk now."

Listen to the leaked voice chat between a fan and Zinoleesky below:

Fans react to call for Zinoleesky to speak up

Here are some of the comments the leaked chat stirred online:

@you_dont_need_to_know_much:

"You no go talk now make Dem help you Zino."

@obaorinkunle:

"He said I don cross some borders and some seas e don carry drog tire."

@oppsyplace:

"Oh my God, Awon eyan ofo."

@skenderzero_always_powerful:

"How zinolesky want talk… Naira go finish am for street … make dem carry all of them come naija…"

@issyprintt:

"Zino no be better pesin, na NIGGUR weh deh snitch, if to say him no snitch Seyi no go cast am, why seyi go like MOHBAD and no like zino, when there 2 deh same record label."

@bankole191:

"One way in no way out so e no fit speak up for now."

@realoluchi360:

"May him better talk now before is too late."

@adumadan24:

"Shebi him na Ferrari boy, make he dey tap for Ferrari."

Iyabo Ojo reveals why Zinoleesky betrayed Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo stirred emotions online with comments about Mohbad's passing and Zino's part in everything that happened.

Iyabo noted that Zinoleesky could do very little to help Mohbad while he was allegedly being victimised, harassed and assaulted by Naira Marley and the Marlian Record label.

The actress also shared that Zino is younger than Mohbad, skinnier and looks like someone who could break if the slightest pressure was applied to him.

Source: Legit.ng