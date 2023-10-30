A viral video of chaos in a hotel where Bobrisky lodged in Ilorin has sparked reactions on social media

The crossdresser allegedly called for the arrest of singer DJ Chicken for disturbing the peace of the hotel

The video has sparked different hilarious reactions on social media, with many people urging Bob to fight DJ Chicken man to man

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has stirred a debate with a viral video of him fuming on social media.

According to reports, the socialite got Controversial singer Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, arrested in the clip, and there was chaos in the background, presumably police whisking him away.

Netizens react as Bobrisky arrests DJ Chicken Photo credit: @djchicken_kukuruku/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky swore that the DJ had to be locked up and made to pay for reportedly disturbing his peace in the hotel.

The crossdresser and DJ Chicken, who recently decided to do right by his daughter, were reportedly lodged in the same hotel in Ilorin, Kwara state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky arresting DJ Chicken

The viral clip sparked hilarious comments and opinions. Read some of the reactions gathered below:

ayo_bishi:

"It's almost December chicken, be careful Christmas Rice Bowl don cost oh."

seun_dreams:

"Awww mummy of Lagos but u can f!ght him man to man na."

egbeda_bi:

"But chicken suppose wake up before everyone now, why bob dey complain?"

gbolahan701:

"Bob you are right on this one, thank you my brother."

town_sendsa:

"Nah Una start my guy now oooooo."

bibi.adee:

"Make bobo face am man to man nah."

smartklef_olm:

"Make dem leave chicken and bob make dem fight man to man, if chicken no go burst that his water yansh."

toyoz_ino:

"No be same money you pay together."

fodio_1:

"Bobrisky you funny ooh …you said chicken and you’re expecting chicken to keep quiet."

mo6es:

"Idamu Lekki go still talk his own."

kojo_411:

"Omo wetin dey always do this guy self she/he too like wahala."

iamkhaphayat:

"He definitely needs to be arrested, who invited such a nuisance to a party."

crazy_world602:

"Bob na man you be."

olayemi.011:

"Make chicken just catch Idris for outside lasan."

flexxi_para1:

"If chicken enter this bob guy ehn, his life won’t remain the same."

Bobrisky blasts Samklef for dragging Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser interfered in the ongoing beef between music stars Davido and Samklef.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to address the beef. The ‘Mummy of Lagos’ stated that Samklef was only pained that Davido blocked him.

In another post, Bobrisky penned an open letter to the music producer, telling him to stop trying to bring Davido down because people were not interested.

Source: Legit.ng